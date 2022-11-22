According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle stop for speeding has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on drug related charges. At approximately 9:59 pm on November 23, 2022, while running moving radar on East Kentucky Highway 90 Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Coffey met a vehicle traveling 75-mph in a 55-mph speed zone. While making the traffic stop a white colored item was observed being thrown out of the passenger side window of the vehicle before it came to a stop. The item was recovered by Deputy Coffey along with a set of digital scales being found inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were read their Miranda Rights then questioned. The passenger admitted that the discarded item and the digital scales belong to him and not the driver. The discarded item was tested on the Wayne County Sheriff Office new Tru-Narc narcotic identify equipment which tested positive for methamphetamine with an approximately weight of 3.7 grams.

MONTICELLO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO