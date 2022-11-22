Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following a traffic stop for another crime earlier this week. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were doing radar speed checks on Highway 90 when they passed a car doing 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
z93country.com
Monticello Man arrested following High Speed Chase
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle stop for speeding has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on drug related charges. At approximately 9:59 pm on November 23, 2022, while running moving radar on East Kentucky Highway 90 Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Coffey met a vehicle traveling 75-mph in a 55-mph speed zone. While making the traffic stop a white colored item was observed being thrown out of the passenger side window of the vehicle before it came to a stop. The item was recovered by Deputy Coffey along with a set of digital scales being found inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were read their Miranda Rights then questioned. The passenger admitted that the discarded item and the digital scales belong to him and not the driver. The discarded item was tested on the Wayne County Sheriff Office new Tru-Narc narcotic identify equipment which tested positive for methamphetamine with an approximately weight of 3.7 grams.
wymt.com
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Claiborne County, Tennessee was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges. Officers from the Middlesboro Police Department were called out to the Walmart parking lot in response to a man passed out behind the wheel of his car. Patrick Gibson of Speedwell, Tenn. was...
q95fm.net
Tennessee Man Arrested at Middlesboro Walmart for Drug Possession and Other Charges
A Tennessee man was arrested in Middlesboro on several drug offenses Wednesday. Middlesboro Police Officers responded to a call at the Walmart parking lot concerning a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car. The man, Patrick Gibson of Speedwell Tennessee was woken up and...
wymt.com
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What deputies thought was going to be a shoplifting complaint turned into much more late last week in Laurel County. Just before 8 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the Dollar General Store on East Laurel Road outside London. When they arrived, they found the suspect,...
lakercountry.com
Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants Following Crash
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Shane M. Cope age 44 of Manchester, KY on Monday morning November 21, 2022 at approximately 10:45 AM. The arrest occurred off Rough Creek Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after Deputy Houston responded to a non-injury traffic crash there.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Heroin Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Drew Wilson along with Laurel County Constable Robert Smith arrested three men during a traffic stop. While patrolling on Highway 770 near Corbin, police noticed a car with multiple equipment violations and pulled it over at a business parking lot. During the stop one of the occupants, 37-year-old Steven Albert Huff of London, was determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. As the investigation continued, officers found Huff, the driver, 37-year-old Billy Joe Asher of Indiana, and another passenger, 44-year-old Daniel Arthur of London, in possession of suspected heroin in a loaded syringe. They were also found in possession of an empty syringe. Also assisting were Laurel Sheriff’s shift Sgt. Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland. All three were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening
On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
wymt.com
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
wymt.com
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested Monday morning on meth and other charges, according to jail records. Russell B. Miller, age 39, was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch on charges of first degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and third degree criminal trespassing.
Somerset woman dies in Thanksgiving morning fire
A 76-year-old woman has died following a Thanksgiving morning fire in Somerset.
WKYT 27
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in southern Kentucky. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault. The sheriff’s office says Kelly...
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement in Laurel County Searching for Two Suspects in Theft Case
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in a theft case. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they are looking for suspects connected to a theft that occurred over the weekend northeast of London. Photos captured of the suspects and their vehicle are available for the public to view on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office facebook.
Man found dead in Campbellsville, foul play suspected
Authorities suspect foul play after a man was found deceased in Taylor County.
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft. Police posted during the weekend it happened at a business on US 25. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
