ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, KY

Comments / 0

Related
z93country.com

Monticello Man arrested following High Speed Chase

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle stop for speeding has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on drug related charges. At approximately 9:59 pm on November 23, 2022, while running moving radar on East Kentucky Highway 90 Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Coffey met a vehicle traveling 75-mph in a 55-mph speed zone. While making the traffic stop a white colored item was observed being thrown out of the passenger side window of the vehicle before it came to a stop. The item was recovered by Deputy Coffey along with a set of digital scales being found inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were read their Miranda Rights then questioned. The passenger admitted that the discarded item and the digital scales belong to him and not the driver. The discarded item was tested on the Wayne County Sheriff Office new Tru-Narc narcotic identify equipment which tested positive for methamphetamine with an approximately weight of 3.7 grams.
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee man arrested on drug charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Claiborne County, Tennessee was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges. Officers from the Middlesboro Police Department were called out to the Walmart parking lot in response to a man passed out behind the wheel of his car. Patrick Gibson of Speedwell, Tenn. was...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What deputies thought was going to be a shoplifting complaint turned into much more late last week in Laurel County. Just before 8 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the Dollar General Store on East Laurel Road outside London. When they arrived, they found the suspect,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants Following Crash

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Shane M. Cope age 44 of Manchester, KY on Monday morning November 21, 2022 at approximately 10:45 AM. The arrest occurred off Rough Creek Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after Deputy Houston responded to a non-injury traffic crash there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Heroin Arrests

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Drew Wilson along with Laurel County Constable Robert Smith arrested three men during a traffic stop. While patrolling on Highway 770 near Corbin, police noticed a car with multiple equipment violations and pulled it over at a business parking lot. During the stop one of the occupants, 37-year-old Steven Albert Huff of London, was determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. As the investigation continued, officers found Huff, the driver, 37-year-old Billy Joe Asher of Indiana, and another passenger, 44-year-old Daniel Arthur of London, in possession of suspected heroin in a loaded syringe. They were also found in possession of an empty syringe. Also assisting were Laurel Sheriff’s shift Sgt. Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland. All three were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident

A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening

On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
BURNSIDE, KY
wymt.com

Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges

A Russell Springs man was arrested Monday morning on meth and other charges, according to jail records. Russell B. Miller, age 39, was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch on charges of first degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and third degree criminal trespassing.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WKYT 27

Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in southern Kentucky. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault. The sheriff’s office says Kelly...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Law Enforcement in Laurel County Searching for Two Suspects in Theft Case

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in a theft case. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they are looking for suspects connected to a theft that occurred over the weekend northeast of London. Photos captured of the suspects and their vehicle are available for the public to view on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office facebook.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft. Police posted during the weekend it happened at a business on US 25. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.
wcluradio.com

Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force

BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy