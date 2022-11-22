ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Global stocks gain after Wall St slide, China virus fears

By JOE McDONALD
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaSCv_0jJjIRkz00

BEIJING — (AP) — Major global stock markets advanced Tuesday after Wall Street sank and Chinese anti-virus controls fueled concern about an economic slowdown.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai and Tokyo gained, while Wall Street futures were lower. Oil prices gained.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index declined Monday after a Federal Reserve official rattled investors last week by saying already-elevated interest rates might have to go higher than expected to stop surging inflation.

China's increasing restrictions on millions of people in multiple cities to fight virus outbreaks are adding to concern the world's second-largest economy might weaken further.

“Fears over China’s COVID situation are putting pressure on the global outlook for demand,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.8% to 7,434.43. The DAX in Frankfurt added 0.4% to 14,435.27 and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.3% at 6,652.73.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was off 0.1%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off less than 0.1%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite, dominated by tech stocks, dropped 1.1%.

The Dow edged down 0.1%. It was supported by a 6.3% gain for Walt Disney Co. after the entertainment company announced former CEO Bob Iger would return to the job.

Apple slid 2.2% and Visa fell 2.1%.

Tesla tumbled 6.8%. The electric automaker’s shares are down more than 50% this year on fears CEO Elon Musk will be distracted by his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Consumer and energy stocks also declined. Target fell 3% and Exxon Mobil dropped 1.4%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,088.94 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.6% to 28,115.74. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1.3% to 17,424.41.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.6% to 2,405.27 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,181.30.

India’s Sensex advanced 0.3% to 61,318.85. New Zealand and Jakarta declined while Singapore advanced.

Concerns about China rose after the major cities of Guangdong and Shijiazhuang ordered millions of residents to stay home and told factory operators to isolate their workforces. Other cities including the capital, Beijing, closed stores and tightened restrictions on movement.

Casino operator Wynn Resorts, which depends on Chinese gamblers visiting the southern territory of Macao for a big share of its revenue, fell 2.2% on Monday. Las Vegas Sands, which also operates casinos in Macao, slid 2.9%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.82% from 3.83% late Friday.

U.S. markets close Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and have a shortened trading day Friday.

On Wednesday, the Fed is due to release minutes from its latest meeting. That might give investors more insight into plans to fight inflation that is near a four-decade high.

Traders worry unusually large rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks this year might tip the global economy into recession. They expect the Fed to raise rates again at its December meeting but by one-half percentage point after four hikes of 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin.

The president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, dashed hopes the Fed might be easing off rate hike plans. He suggested the U.S. central bank's key lending rate might need to rise to 5% to 7% before inflation is under control. That would be almost double the current range of 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 46 cents to $80.50 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 56 cents to $88.01 per barrel in London.

The dollar declined to 141.31 yen from Monday's 142.17 yen. The euro gained to $1.0280 from $1.0240.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

US stocks wobble to a mixed close, indexes keep weekly gains

Stocks wobbled to a mixed close on Wall Street Friday, but every major index notched weekly gains in a holiday-shortened week. Investors faced a relatively quiet day, though concerns about inflation, high interest rates and a potential recession still hover over Wall Street. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday.
WGAU

Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; S&P notches weekly gain

Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Friday, but major indexes all notched weekly gains. The S&P 500 edged lower Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell. Technology stocks were the biggest drags on the broader market. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday. Long-term bond yields edged higher. Crude oil prices remained steady. Global shares were mixed amid worries about China’s lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
WGAU

Protests of strict lockdown hit Shanghai, other China cities

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Protests against China's strict “zero-COVID” policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday afternoon, continuing a round of demonstrations that have spread across the country since a deadly apartment fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi led to questions over such rigid anti-virus measures.
WGAU

Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly...
WGAU

Protests over China's COVID controls spread across country

BEIJING — (AP) — Protests against China's pervasive anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints they might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in the northwest. Shanghai police used pepper spray against about...
24/7 Wall St.

Apple Profits More Than $6 Million An Hour

Profits at tech companies drove their stocks to all-time highs. The market capitalizations of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon rose above $1 trillion. Profit weakness and worry about a slow economy have decreased these profits by as much as half in recent quarters. Valuation has fallen at a similar pace. However, the bottom lines are still […]
WGAU

After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries

A year after omicron began its assault on humanity, the ever-morphing coronavirus mutant drove COVID-19 case counts higher in many places just as Americans gathered for Thanksgiving. It was a prelude to a wave that experts expect to soon wash over the U.S. Phoenix-area emergency physician Dr. Nicholas Vasquez said...
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an "unacceptable risk" to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

LOPBURI, Thailand — (AP) — A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand. Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas, while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys — the symbol of Lopburi province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bangkok.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Venezuela's gov, opponents resume talks; US eases sanction

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Venezuela’s government and its opposition on Saturday agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides.
WGAU

Australia beats Tunisia 1-0 to revive its World Cup campaign

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
WGAU

German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany...
WGAU

Taiwan votes on lower voting age, mayors, city councils

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Lingering concerns about the threat posed by its giant neighbor China took a backseat in Taiwan's closely watched local elections on Saturday as voters focused on other pressing issues closer to home such as air pollution and bad traffic. Taiwanese were picking their...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
104K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy