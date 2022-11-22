ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Lake, WA

kpq.com

Ephrata Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Incident in East Wenatchee

An Ephrata man pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in East Wenatchee on Nov. 23. 34-year-old Miguel Lopez-Montes Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and will be spending one year in Chelan County Regional Justice Center. On March 12, 2022, Lopez-Montes Jr. stabbed 25-year-old Mario Barrera-Sosa during an altercation. The...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Vape Shop Loses License After Selling to Minors

Washington State’s Liquor and Cannabis Board issued an emergency license suspension to Wenatchee’s Pacific North West Tobacco Shop for selling vapes to minors multiple times. On Nov. 9, the shop was caught selling vapes to an underage Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) investigative aid. LCB investigators found multiple...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Burn Ban Issued for NCW

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

$20,000 Worth of Tools Stolen From Wenatchee Riverfront Railway

The Wenatchee Riverfront Railway was robbed of nearly $20,000 worth of tools and antiques on the night of Nov. 23. Between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, someone stole over $15,000 worth of tools and materials, along with damaging the main locomotive and stealing antique railroad items.
WENATCHEE, WA

