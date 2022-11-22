Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old Daniel A. Teigen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Ephrata on Tuesday morning. Ford Ranger driven by 45-year-old Daniel A. Teigen of Soap Lake, Washington, was traveling north on Road B Northwest, near Road 18 at around 11 a.m. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, he lost control of...
Ephrata Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Incident in East Wenatchee
An Ephrata man pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in East Wenatchee on Nov. 23. 34-year-old Miguel Lopez-Montes Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and will be spending one year in Chelan County Regional Justice Center. On March 12, 2022, Lopez-Montes Jr. stabbed 25-year-old Mario Barrera-Sosa during an altercation. The...
Wenatchee Vape Shop Loses License After Selling to Minors
Washington State’s Liquor and Cannabis Board issued an emergency license suspension to Wenatchee’s Pacific North West Tobacco Shop for selling vapes to minors multiple times. On Nov. 9, the shop was caught selling vapes to an underage Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) investigative aid. LCB investigators found multiple...
Moses Lake, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Moses Lake. The Liberty Bell High School football team will have a game with Odessa High School on November 26, 2022, 12:00:00. The Freeman High School football team will have a game with Royal High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
Burn Ban Issued for NCW
The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
$20,000 Worth of Tools Stolen From Wenatchee Riverfront Railway
The Wenatchee Riverfront Railway was robbed of nearly $20,000 worth of tools and antiques on the night of Nov. 23. Between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, someone stole over $15,000 worth of tools and materials, along with damaging the main locomotive and stealing antique railroad items.
Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in Tri-Cities
Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.
Just in time: Firefighters prevent explosion of diesel tanker on I-90 near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - A disaster on I-90 in Thorp just west of Ellensburg was averted on Wednesday due to a swift response by firefighters. In the early afternoon, firefighters raced to the scene of a diesel tanker truck fire; the vehicle was hauling a full load of fuel. When crews arrived,...
State football preview: Freeman, Chewelah, Odessa represent region in state semifinals
Three teams remain from the region in the state football playoffs. The survivors include an underdog, a definitive favorite and a team coming off a dominant shutout. Here’s a look at the matchups in the semifinal round for each. 1A. (12) Freeman (9-2) vs. (1) Royal (10-1): 3 p.m.,...
