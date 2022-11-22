Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Kiowa County events calendar – November 28-December 21, 2022
6:00 pm Cheyenne County Tumbleweed Fair Board Meeting. Family Night- Plainview Gym- Hosted by Plainview Senior Class. Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site Annual Evening Candlelight Tours - Reservation will only be taken in advance recreation.gov or calling 877-444-6777. December 7. 12:00 pm Sage Meal. 1:00 pm Haswell Senior Citizen.
kiowacountypress.net
Pastor’s Pearls – November 27, 2022
"All hard work brings profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty." KiowaCountyPress.net may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase products or services through links in an article. Prices, when displayed, are accurate at the time of publication but may change over time. Commissions do not influence editorial independence.
kiowacountypress.net
Photo of the week - November 25, 2022
One of our most popular features since 2005 - a full-page color photo on the front of the Kiowa County Press showing various impressions of life in Kiowa County and across Colorado. Copies of the print version of the Kiowa County Press can be purchased each week at Crow's Stop...
kiowacountypress.net
Death Notice – Russell Lee Davis
May 24, 1955 - November 23, 2022. Mr. Davis passed away unexpectedly at his home in Cheyenne Wells. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wells of Faith Fellowship in Cheyenne Wells. Memorial contributions may be made to the Russell Davis Memorial Fund...
kiowacountypress.net
Movies - Lamar Theatre - 2022-11-25
Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most... Berkeley firefighter made $700,000 over two... Small Business Saturday highlights local... World leaders sign declaration to adopt... Retailers may see more red after Black... California outdoor recreation worth $54... Utah lawmakers explore contingencies in case... You may also like these similar stories:. Pennsylvania coal ash...
kiowacountypress.net
Comments / 0