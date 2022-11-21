ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

Angela P. Lopez

Angela P. Lopez passed away on November 22, 2022 in Hollister at the age of 95. The arrangements are pending at this time.
HOLLISTER, CA
Steven Bulger

Steven Bulger passed away on November 11, 2022 in Hollister, California at the age of 54. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment.
HOLLISTER, CA
Mary Bates

Mary Bates passed away on November 16, 2022 in Hollister at the age of 63. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment.
HOLLISTER, CA
Marley Holte Holiday Dinners continues tradition of giving

A welcome Thanksgiving tradition continues as the Marley Holte Holiday Dinners serves up free meals for community members who may not have the resources to make their own. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24, homemade dinners of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and vegetables will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis at 270 Kane Drive in Hollister.
HOLLISTER, CA
Hollister’s 32nd Annual Lights On Celebration returns Nov. 26

Information provided by the Hollister Downtown Association. The Hollister Downtown Association, in partnership with the City of Hollister and Bourdet’s Christmas Trees, announced the 32nd Annual Lights On Celebration is scheduled to occur Nov. 26 in downtown Hollister. The release said this year’s theme is Celebrating 150 Hollister Christmases,...
HOLLISTER, CA
Arts Council announces an Art of Eating: Winter Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts

Hollister artists, Kathleen Sheridan and Kent Child, enjoying their 2020 Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts. Photo courtesy of San Benito County Arts Council. Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council. The San Benito County Arts Council announced its 3rd annual Winter Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts is scheduled...
HOLLISTER, CA
SBC library to start lending Chromebooks, hotspots starting in 2023

The San Benito County Free Library announced it will lend Chromebook computers and Mi-Fi hotspots starting in January 2023. This adds to the collection of books, movies, video games, and other items they lend to the public. The release said the library aims to support community members in need of digital access.
HOLLISTER, CA
Measure G surpassing revenue estimates

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Since its implementation in 2018, Measure G which added a 1% sales tax for roads, has collected a total of $37.4 million, according to the annual report. During the 2021-22 fiscal year reporting period, tax revenues reached $12.7 million. According to...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

