A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
11 Normal Iowa Things That Out-of-Staters Think Are Weird [GALLERY]
Customs, traditions, and obsessions can vary greatly across the country. When people from outside Iowa think about the Hawkeye State, they might think it's nothing but corn, or in the case of the real geniuses, potatoes...that's another "I" state. I was reading recently an article from Laura at our "sister...
Iowans donate free Thanksgiving meals to those in need
DES MOINES, Iowa — The trademark portion of any Thanksgiving gathering is the dinner, and Iowans were doing their part to make sure everyone had the chance to enjoy one by giving out those meals for free. The days leading up to Thanksgiving at the South Gate Masonic Lodge...
Holiday Meal Essentials Being Given Away in Eastern Iowa
This isn't the first time this week we've heard of an Iowa organization helping families in need this holiday season. Five days ago we learned about the Iowa Giving Crew that prepared for weeks as they are distributing 1,200 meals to Iowans for Thanksgiving. Here's another Iowa organization giving back for the holidays this year.
There’s a Good Reason Why More Iowans Are Staying Home on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is upon us! Turkey day, and the real kickoff to the holiday season, some might say. It's also the start of the really busy travel season. Flights fill up, so do freeways across the county. This year, with COVID essentially relegated to the back page, you'd think more Iowans...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
KFC Magnate John Y. Brown Jr. Dead at 88: He ‘Dreamed the Impossible Dream’
John Y. Brown Jr., who built KFC into one of the largest and most recognizable restaurant brands in the world before serving as the governor of Kentucky, has died at the age of 88, CNN and multiple other media outlets report. The New York Times reports that Brown died in...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.
Iowans, Can You Return Used Clothes to Target?
I'm not one who likes to return items to stores after I've purchased something. I'm pretty sure it's a combination of forgetfulness and laziness but I never return stuff. Usually, if I buy clothes that end up not fitting correctly, I'll just lose them in a closet or donate them.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa tribes reflect on progress at march for children lost to foster care
Native communities in western Iowa marched through Sioux City on Wednesday to honor Indigenous children lost to the foster care system. At the annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children, Native organizers reflected on the decades-long progress that’s been made within the child welfare system since the march began 20 years ago.
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy taco meat, beef marked “Not For Sale,” long-expired milk, and unskilled workers preparing sushi that failed to meet minimum safety standards. One Des Moines food store was found to be importing fish directly […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
KCRG.com
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
I Bet You DIDN’T Know This ’80s Icon Was From Iowa [PICS/VIDEOS]
You learn something new every day! The stories of all the celebrities from Iowa have been done to death by now. There's Ashton Kutcher (Cedar Rapids) President Herbert Hoover (West Branch) Shawn Johnson-East (Des Moines) Lolo Jones (Des Moines) Kurt Warner (Burlington) John Wayne (Winterset) Andy Williams (Wall Lake) Johnny...
Eastern Iowa Woman Scores Strange Payday From the Iowa Lottery
No matter how you cut it, winning a major lottery prize is life-changing, right? You drop a good chunk of change in anyone's lap and they'll certainly be impacted, hopefully positively, by the extra moolah. For one NE Iowa woman, the amount isn't as cut and dry as your typical...
Gov. Reynolds Pardons Stars And Stipes In Nontraditional Way
The annual kickoff to the Thanksgiving holiday happened Tuesday morning… except it looked a little like we went back into COVID times. The annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning event was scheduled to take place outside the governor’s mansion. However, this year that was canceled. Highly pathogenic avian influenza has...
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
$2 Million Iowa Lottery Winner “Kept Quiet” as Community Buzzed
Imagine knowing you were holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million and somehow be able to control yourself so well that you don't tell anyone in the community. Tamara Sheehan, you have my admiration. Back on October 10, Sheehan matched all five numbers but not the Powerball. However, since she...
