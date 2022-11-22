ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whale Accumulation Soars to Highest Rate in Two Years As ETH Bounces: Santiment

A prominent market intelligence firm finds that Ethereum (ETH) whales are gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at the highest rate seen since 2020. According to crypto analytics agency Santiment, deep-pocketed Ethereum investors are snapping up ETH at a significant rate. Santiment says the last accumulation event like this...
cryptoslate.com

Massive staked Ethereum withdrawals by whales allow arbitrageurs to profit

Lido (LDO) staked Ethereum (stETH) traded at a discount to Ethereum (ETH) on Curve after a whale removed 84,131 ETH ($101 million) from the protocol, allowing arbitrageurs to profit from the situation. Peckshield also reported that a whale withdrew 42,400 stETH from Aave. Lookonchain reported that an MEV bot arbitraged...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whales Add $1 Billion in $ETH in a Single Day As ‘Rapid’ Accumulation Continues

The largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have added over $1 billion worth of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization in a single day as they continue “rapidly” accumulating the cryptocurrency after its price dropped significantly. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, whales with between 10,000 and...
cryptogazette.com

Crypto Bear Market Ending Time Is Revealed

It’s been reported that the crypto bear market’s end now has a date. Check out the latest prediction about this below. Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is only a few months away from coming to an end. Green...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH cross its ATH by 2025?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The largest Ethereum (ETH) whale addresses are scooping up ETH at a rapid rate, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Whales holding ETH worth $10.9 million- $1.09 billion have recently added 947,940 ETH worth $1.03 billion within a day.
thedefiant.io

WBTC Depeg Has DeFi Community On Edge

The DeFi community is watching nervously as Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), the leading wrapper for Bitcoin on the Ethereum network, continues to trade at a slight discount to Bitcoin. With arbitrageurs appearing unwilling to step in and trade WBTC’s price back up to parity with Bitcoin, and Alameda Research’s role as...
cryptogazette.com

Coinbase Unveiled Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC – Over $33,000,000,000

In the light of the latest events involving FTX that have shaken the crypto space, Coinbase now wants to strengthen their customers’ trust. Check out the latest reports made by the crypto exchange. Coinbase drops important announcement. It’s been just revealed that the crypto exchange giant Coinbase is unveiling...
altcoinbuzz.io

Top 4 Decentralized Exchanges For Crypto

There are four decentralized exchanges that caught our attention that deserve more adoption than they already have. One of them has an 88% APY if you stake NMX, with the lowest trading/swap fee at 0.1%. The other one has lower APY in staking and farms. However, the third one has...

