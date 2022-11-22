Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
zycrypto.com
MetaMask’s ‘Temporary’ IP Collection Causes Uproar In The Crypto Community
MetaMask users will have their data collected, according to a statement by Consensys. The announcement was not well-received by Crypto Twitter, claiming it was against the objectives of Web3. Consensys, the firm behind MetaMask, has changed its privacy policy to state that it will start collecting IP and Ethereum wallet...
u.today
Popular Ethereum Wallet Addresses Major Controversy
Popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask has addressed a recent controversy surrounding ConsenSys’s privacy policy update in a recent statement. It says that the update announced by the leading Ethereum-focused software company doesn’t actually result in more intrusive data collection. Furthermore, the company stressed that it wasn’t the result of...
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: Binance’s $1 billion recovery fund already has contributors
Jump Crypto, Polygon Ventures, and Justin Sun have indicated the desire to contribute to Binance’s recovery fund. Genesis could file for bankruptcy if it fails to get funding as FTX’s collapse continues to affect more companies. Cardano’s algorithmic stablecoin will go live in 2023. Binance’s $1 billion...
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
zycrypto.com
Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
Futurism
Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now
Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
CoinTelegraph
ApeCoin geo-blocks US stakers, two Apes sell for $1M each, marketplace launched
United States-based ApeCoin (APE) holders could miss out on staking rewards after the U.S. was added to a list of regions geo-blocked from using an upcoming APE staking service. Blockchain infrastructure company Horizen Labs, which is building the site on behalf of the ApeCoin decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), revealed the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin addresses holding at least 1 BTC close in to a million
Smaller wallet addresses in the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem continue accumulating BTC despite market turmoil. The number of known addresses on the Bitcoin blockchain that hold 1 BTC or more has hit a new all-time high. According to blockchain analytics company Glassnode, the number of wallets holding at least 1 BTC or more reached 950,000.
fullycrypto.com
Uniswap Founder Hits Back at IP Tracking Claims
Uniswap founder Hayden Adams has hit back at claims that the protocol collects IP addresses. The accusations came in the wake of Consensys updating its privacy policy to say that in some circumstances it collects this data. Adams said that Uniswap doesn’t engage in such activities and that its app...
makeuseof.com
Best CeFi Platforms: Nexo vs. YouHodler
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. As the world increasingly moves towards digital assets and away from traditional fiat currency, a new breed of financial platforms has emerged to meet the demand for crypto-friendly services. These so-called CeFi (centralized finance) platforms offer a wide range of features and services, from lending and borrowing to staking and earning interest on your digital assets.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Software Firm ConsenSys Addresses Concerns Over Plans To Collect MetaMask Wallet Users’ Data
Blockchain software firm ConsenSys is clarifying a recent update to its terms of service about the collection of data from users of MetaMask, the flagship non-custodial wallet for Ethereum (ETH). The recent update stated that Infura, one of ConsenSys’ main products, will collect certain data like wallet and IP address...
