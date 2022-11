PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team lost its last matchup before the Thanksgiving break on Wednesday night at Providence 71-57. Ziggy Reid scored a game-high 21 points for the Warriors in the loss. Javon Bennett was the only other Merrimack player in double figures with 11 points. Mykel Derring had eight points after going 2-3 from distance.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO