Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
UNK Unveils Theme for Emerging Writers and Artists Contest: “Untold Stories”
KEARNEY – If you’ve talked to a native Nebraskan, they’ve told you about one of the following: Arbor Day, “Buffalo Bill” Cody, the sandhill crane migration, Warren Buffett, Runza, Dorothy Lynch dressing, the College World Series, Chimney Rock or the Unicameral. But there are many...
Sand Hills Express
Arcadia Huskie Wall of Fame Nomination Deadline January 3, 2023
ARCADIA–The Selection Committee for the Arcadia Huskie Wall of Fame would like to remind everyone that the deadline for submitting new nominees for consideration for induction into the Huskie Wall of Fame in 2023 is quickly approaching. January 3, 2023 is the last day on which forms may be received at the school.
Sand Hills Express
Courthouse Back Parking Lot Closed for Maintenance Next Week
BROKEN BOW–According to Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey, the back parking lot of the Custer County Courthouse–on the west side–will be closed for maintenance work during the week of Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Jeanette Smith
Jeanette LaRae Smith was born the second daughter of Thelma (Shipley) and Hazen Smith on June 29, 1937 in Taylor Nebraska, at home with Grandma Shipley as the midwife. She attended Taylor School and graduated with the class of 1955. At that time without further education, you could teach the elementary level, so she taught one year at the Sioux Creek school. On November 5, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Lewis. The “town girl” returned from her honeymoon to become a rancher’s wife for the next 59 years, when she lost the love of her life, and continued residing on the ranch 66 years, until the last 2 months of her life. She loved the ranch life, mowing and raking hay—taking great pride in making those windrows straight and not take out a fence with the 24 foot hydraulic rake. She raked with the jeep when the kids were little so they could be with her. She enjoyed going to the bull sales with Richard and never missed the annual calf sale in the fall. She never balked at having baby calves in the kitchen during calving time, but she never learned to milk, cause then she wouldn’t have to do it. Loved to cook and bake. While the kids were still at home, she made bread and cinnamon rolls every Saturday. Loved her flowers and gardening and crafts.
Comments / 0