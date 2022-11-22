Jeanette LaRae Smith was born the second daughter of Thelma (Shipley) and Hazen Smith on June 29, 1937 in Taylor Nebraska, at home with Grandma Shipley as the midwife. She attended Taylor School and graduated with the class of 1955. At that time without further education, you could teach the elementary level, so she taught one year at the Sioux Creek school. On November 5, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Lewis. The “town girl” returned from her honeymoon to become a rancher’s wife for the next 59 years, when she lost the love of her life, and continued residing on the ranch 66 years, until the last 2 months of her life. She loved the ranch life, mowing and raking hay—taking great pride in making those windrows straight and not take out a fence with the 24 foot hydraulic rake. She raked with the jeep when the kids were little so they could be with her. She enjoyed going to the bull sales with Richard and never missed the annual calf sale in the fall. She never balked at having baby calves in the kitchen during calving time, but she never learned to milk, cause then she wouldn’t have to do it. Loved to cook and bake. While the kids were still at home, she made bread and cinnamon rolls every Saturday. Loved her flowers and gardening and crafts.

TAYLOR, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO