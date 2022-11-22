ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals with free shipping for Cyber Monday

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals with free shipping for Cyber Monday. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Lux Blox, Lolli & Pops and more. MORE: Shop the 'GMA3' Power Hour Black Friday Blowout!. The deals start at just...
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA3' Deals & Steals on gifts

Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on gifts. You can score big savings on products from brands such as American Heirloom, Wolferman's Bakery, Fahlo and more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 56% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her...
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals Holiday Extravaganza, Day 1

Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals holiday extravaganza. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sparkles Home, Bella Cucina, FarmSteady and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 70% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her...
goodmorningamerica.com

This Week from 40 Boxes: Gifts for everyone that are $20 and under

Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. Shop gifts for everyone under $20 from brands such as Brew Buddy, Crayo and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings...
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's Is Introducing a New Hamburger for the First Time in Two Years

As if we really needed another excuse to head to the McDonald's drive-thru, Mickey D's just announced two new additions to its nationwide menu. The new menu items are fun, upgraded takes on a couple of classics that we already love: the Quarter Pounder and the Oreo McFlurry. Starting November...
People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
WPTV

This digital air fryer toaster oven with French doors is only $50 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday might not officially be here, but some retailers have...
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Thrillist

Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty

Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.

