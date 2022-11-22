ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Greece opens abuse, fraud probe into famed charity

Greece has opened a probe into one of the country's best-known child charities after numerous claims of alleged abuse and financial mismanagement, a justice ministry source told AFP on Sunday. The charity had been claiming to have some 500 children in its care, but deputy social affairs minister Domna Michailidou on Sunday told To Vima daily that the actual number was 136.
The Guardian

How many migrant workers have died in Qatar? What we know about the human cost of the 2022 World Cup

The deaths of migrant workers in Qatar in the build-up to this year’s World Cup have drawn criticism across the world. While the tournament’s organizers put the official count at 40, estimates by the Guardian put the figure in the thousands. Here we explore the key questions around an issue that has tarnished the World Cup for many fans.
CONNECTICUT STATE

