Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
WBTV
WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Charlotte are remembering the legacy of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers. Myers died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, along with the Pilot Chip Tayag. “Jason was just a lovable person. Whether you just met him, or whether you’ve known him for a long...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as showers move in overnight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as rain could impact tailgate plans for the Panthers game tomorrow. Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, scattered showers. Monday, Tuesday: Sunny, highs in the 60s. Wednesday: Showers return. Overnight, a cold front approaching the area will bring scattered...
WBTV
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
WBTV
“He would lift your soul”: Mercy Church pastor remembers Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to honor and remember the life of meteorologist Jason Myers, the role he played in his local church community stands out. Jason’s father Glenn was a Methodist pastor, so Jason grew up in the church and his faith quickly became a central pillar of his life.
WBTV
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
WBTV
One person killed in northwest Charlotte crash, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, Medic said. The incident happened on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
WBTV
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were shot in southwest Charlotte on Saturday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Skipwith Place, a residential area just off South Tryon Street near Nations Ford Road.
WBTV
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
Tractor trailer wreck causes block on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of I-85 South and the left lane of I-85 North due to a wreck at Sugar Creek Road today. Charlotte Fire and State Highway Patrol ask drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours while they clear the road.
One person dead following crash on I-85 South, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-85 South in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon. Medic said the crash happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
WBTV
Remembering Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it. Updated: 2 hours ago. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the...
WBTV
Police: One person killed in afternoon shooting in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Cornelius police said. According to police, officers were called just before 3 p.m. to Lynn Drive for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, police say, they found one person who was pronounced dead on scene. “It does...
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
WBTV
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
WJBF.com
2 killed in south Charlotte helicopter crash
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. JENNIE: Augusta Symphony Gala. Richmond County Marshal’s Office gives Thanksgiving …. Your latest local headlines at 4pm. Visitors express concerns about maintenance on...
Charlotte Stories
America’s Longest Pedestrian Bridge Lit Up For Christmas Just A Few Hours West of Charlotte
The longest pedestrian bridge in North America just lit up over 40,000 Christmas lights over 140 feet in the air to cap off one of the Charlotte region’s most impressive Christmas displays. The 680-foot-long bridge now includes a 300-foot-long lighted tunnel pedestrians can walk through while dangling over the...
WBTV mourns the loss of Chip Tayag and Jason Myers
WBTV lost two valuable members of their team yesterday when their traffic helicopter crashed in Charlotte. All reports indicate that pilot, Chip Tayag, likely saved other lives by avoiding traffic. Vince discusses this tragedy. More information coming out about to the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado. Axios has more: The public defenders […]
WBTV
This is a terrible tragedy’: Condolences come in after WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag killed in crash
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. CMPD says WBTV pilot was a 'hero'...
Pilot, meteorologist from Charlotte news station killed in helicopter crash
A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
Comments / 0