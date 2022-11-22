ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Charlotte are remembering the legacy of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers. Myers died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, along with the Pilot Chip Tayag. “Jason was just a lovable person. Whether you just met him, or whether you’ve known him for a long...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as showers move in overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as rain could impact tailgate plans for the Panthers game tomorrow. Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, scattered showers. Monday, Tuesday: Sunny, highs in the 60s. Wednesday: Showers return. Overnight, a cold front approaching the area will bring scattered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

One person killed in northwest Charlotte crash, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, Medic said. The incident happened on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were shot in southwest Charlotte on Saturday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Skipwith Place, a residential area just off South Tryon Street near Nations Ford Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One person dead following crash on I-85 South, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-85 South in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon. Medic said the crash happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Remembering Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it. Updated: 2 hours ago. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: One person killed in afternoon shooting in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Cornelius police said. According to police, officers were called just before 3 p.m. to Lynn Drive for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, police say, they found one person who was pronounced dead on scene. “It does...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJBF.com

2 killed in south Charlotte helicopter crash

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. JENNIE: Augusta Symphony Gala. Richmond County Marshal’s Office gives Thanksgiving …. Your latest local headlines at 4pm. Visitors express concerns about maintenance on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTV mourns the loss of Chip Tayag and Jason Myers

WBTV lost two valuable members of their team yesterday when their traffic helicopter crashed in Charlotte. All reports indicate that pilot, Chip Tayag, likely saved other lives by avoiding traffic. Vince discusses this tragedy.  More information coming out about to the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado. Axios has more:   The public defenders […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

