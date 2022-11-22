After 2 difficult games, are Eagles in trouble, or showing signs of a championship team?

Read full article on original website
Bengals' Chase misses 4th straight; Titans center out again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cincinnati will be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase after the Bengals scratched the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for a fourth straight game. Chase returned to practice this week with the hip injury that had kept him out the previous three games. He was limited all week and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Tennessee before being a game-day scratch. The Bengals (6-4) already declared running back Joe Mixon out. They also will be without punter and holder Kevin Huber. Tennessee (7-3) will be without center Ben Jones for a second straight game. The Titans declared kicker Randy Bullock out Saturday for a second straight game with an injured right calf and activated undrafted rookie Caleb Shudak out of Iowa off the physically unable to perform list.
Stanford football coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
Stanford football coach David Shaw resigned from his position after 12 seasons with the program, he announced Sunday.
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Warriors And Timberwolves Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports.
Alex Ovechkin 800th goal watch: Tracker, video highlights
The Washington Capitals star is projected to reach the 800-goal mark this season. Follow along as he chases down this accomplishment.
