The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Neil deGrasse Tyson explains what NASA's discovery means for life beyond Earth
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson reacts to a discovery on Mars and what it could mean for life beyond Earth.
World's 'oldest meal' discovered in 550-million-year-old fossil
An international team of scientists say they have new insight into how the very earliest animals survived after traces of what they described as the world's oldest meal were found in a 550 million-year-old fossil.
