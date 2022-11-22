The Final Four….it doesn’t matter the sport you choose….those words mean advancement, accomplishment, extending the journey…and hope. Hope that offers a remaining TWO….The Championship Game. However….there’s work yet to be done. Our Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week this Friday Night is another epic collision between MASSILLON and AKRON HOBAN. No strangers here. The Knights and the Tigers have met 3 previous times in the last 4 seasons. Get read for the 4 th encounter. Tigers have lost 2 of the last 3 but ironically enough…in 2019 they took care of business at Infocision Stadium…the site of this Friday’s battle.

MASSILLON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO