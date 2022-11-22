Read full article on original website
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman's Mill.
Give thanks to those who have made Northeast Ohio ‘A Better Land’ this year
On this Thanksgiving, we’re giving thanks to the people and organizations in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio who are working to make it A Better Land.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Thousands attend calling hours for fallen Cleveland firefighter
Friends, family and fellow firefighters from across Ohio filled the halls of Friends Church in Willoughby Hills Friday for the calling hours of fallen Cleveland firefighter, Johnny Tetrick.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
whbc.com
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Cargo train pulled into Cleveland with $355,000 worth of items missing, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A train from Los Angeles pulled into Cleveland with some $355,000 worth of items missing, according to a federal lawsuit. A Hong Kong company, Orient Overseas Container Line, filed the lawsuit last month in federal court in Cleveland, saying the merchandise was pilfered from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train somewhere in California.
Tree Hugger
Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm
More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Akron?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Akron?
Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
Yahoo Sports
2022 Ohio high school football state championship schedule | OHSAA state finals in Canton
Four of the seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship football games are set for next week in Canton. Eight teams punched their tickets Friday to play in the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Thursday's game is for the Division II title, while Divisions I, III and V play on Friday.
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Are there any abandoned places in Akron?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Akron to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
whbc.com
Following Conviction, Who Becomes Mayor of Dover?
DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The interim mayor of Dover Shane Gunnoe will continue to serve the term of suspended mayor Richard Homrighausen until his sentencing on January 17. Then there could be a couple of different city leaders. Homrighausen won’t be able to return to office...
whbc.com
Hoban Ends Massillon’s Season Again
For the third time in the last five years Akron Hoban has ended Massillon’s playoff run, this time in the Division 2 state semi-finals, beating the Tigers 41-20 at InfoCision stadium at the University of Akron. The Knights, jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on 2 touchdown...
