Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm

More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Akron?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
Following Conviction, Who Becomes Mayor of Dover?

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The interim mayor of Dover Shane Gunnoe will continue to serve the term of suspended mayor Richard Homrighausen until his sentencing on January 17. Then there could be a couple of different city leaders. Homrighausen won’t be able to return to office...
Hoban Ends Massillon’s Season Again

For the third time in the last five years Akron Hoban has ended Massillon’s playoff run, this time in the Division 2 state semi-finals, beating the Tigers 41-20 at InfoCision stadium at the University of Akron. The Knights, jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on 2 touchdown...
