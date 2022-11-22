Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation hopes to raise $1.9 million for new driving skills pad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raising money for a new driving skills pad. Right now, KSP uses a training facility in Richmond and Bowling Green. "Driving is something that we do on a daily basis. But we're just not able to practice those skills," Capt....
wdrb.com
KY WFO PADUCAH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,. western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured...
wdrb.com
Shops in Louisville, southern Indiana gearing up for Small Business Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shops across Louisville and southern Indiana are encouraging shoppers to keep it local this holiday season. Saturday, Nov. 26, is "Small Business Saturday," which focuses on shopping local businesses for the holiday season the day after Black Friday. Paristown Pointe in downtown Louisville will be open...
wdrb.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of our area Sunday. Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence counties have not been included by NWS Indianapolis at this point. During the day the wind will blow consistently 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible generally between sunrise...
Comments / 0