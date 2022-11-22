ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Copper Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 43569, 99.99% below its average volume of 16548015963.22. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:55 EST on Friday, 25 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,867.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1114, 99.99% below its average volume of 5746162342.44. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.46 at 19:44 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s last close...
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

Silver Futures Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Friday, 25 November, Silver (SI) is $21.32. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 36145, 99.99% below its average volume of 15660430163.02. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,518.80. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.39% up from its 52-week low and 10.85% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 25 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,030.97. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 213830349, 90.47% below its average volume of 2243815088.38. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,227.00. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.1% up from its 52-week low and 4.91%...
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 25 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 36409358, 89.96% below its average volume of...
via.news

Natural Gas Futures Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 12.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:04 EST on Friday, 25 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $7.02. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 25321, 99.99% below its average volume of 5856635928.14. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Up Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,440.23. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.48% up from its 52-week low and 30.38% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Bilibili Stock Over 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) rose by a staggering 29.52% in 21 sessions from $9.52 to $12.33 at 19:37 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Bilibili’s last close was $12.33,...
via.news

NYSE FANG Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 25 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,614.90. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.28% up from its 52-week low and 1.35% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

IBOVESPA Down By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 2.83% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,667.98. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.16% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $108,846.00 and 3.5% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $112,612.00.
via.news

Novavax Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) slid by a staggering 23.08% in 10 sessions from $22.14 at 2022-11-10, to $17.03 at 14:10 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.99% to $11,285.32, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
MARYLAND STATE
via.news

Fair Isaac Corproation Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE: FICO) rose by a staggering 31.2% in 21 sessions from $447.58 to $587.22 at 13:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Fair...
MONTANA STATE
via.news

Credit Suisse Group Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.44% down. Credit Suisse Group’s last close was $3.83, 63.77% under its 52-week high of $10.57. The last session, NYSE finished with Credit Suisse Group (CS) falling 6.36% to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy