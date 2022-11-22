Read full article on original website
Lumber Futures Down By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 9.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Friday, 25 November, Lumber (LBS) is $434.40. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 43, 99.99% below its average volume of 22381214.09. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 43569, 99.99% below its average volume of 16548015963.22. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,518.80. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.39% up from its 52-week low and 10.85% down from its 52-week high.
Natural Gas Futures Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 12.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:04 EST on Friday, 25 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $7.02. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 25321, 99.99% below its average volume of 5856635928.14. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Bilibili Stock Over 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) rose by a staggering 29.52% in 21 sessions from $9.52 to $12.33 at 19:37 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Bilibili’s last close was $12.33,...
NYSE FANG Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 25 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,614.90. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.28% up from its 52-week low and 1.35% down from its 52-week high.
Fair Isaac Corproation Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE: FICO) rose by a staggering 31.2% in 21 sessions from $447.58 to $587.22 at 13:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Fair...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,227.00. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.1% up from its 52-week low and 4.91%...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 25 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 36409358, 89.96% below its average volume of...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.46 at 19:44 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s last close...
Nikkei 225 Up By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $28,345.99. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.85% up from its 52-week low and 4.14% down from its 52-week high.
HANG SENG INDEX Up Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,440.23. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.48% up from its 52-week low and 30.38% down from its 52-week high.
Ross Stores Stock Rises By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) jumped by a staggering 18.39% in 5 sessions from $97.93 to $115.94 at 15:21 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 27.49% in 21 sessions from $22.81 at 2022-10-26, to $16.54 at 14:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
Coupons.com Stock Up Momentum With A 28.89% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coupons.com (COUP) rising 28.89% to $58.93 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32. Coupons.com’s last close was $58.93, 72.23% under its 52-week high of $212.21. About Coupons.com. Coupa Software Incorporated offers a cloud-based platform for managing business spending that...
Simmons First National Corporation And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Lumentum Holdings (LITE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
Riot Blockchain Stock 10.78% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) jumping 10.78% to $4.42 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 0.99% to $11,285.32. Riot Blockchain’s last close was $4.42, 89.21% below its 52-week high of $40.95. About Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain, Inc. and its affiliates focuses exclusively on...
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), Fortinet (FTNT), PDC Energy (PDCE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
Apple Profits More Than $6 Million An Hour
Profits at tech companies drove their stocks to all-time highs. The market capitalizations of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon rose above $1 trillion. Profit weakness and worry about a slow economy have decreased these profits by as much as half in recent quarters. Valuation has fallen at a similar pace. However, the bottom lines are still […]
