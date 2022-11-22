Read full article on original website
via.news
Copper Futures Down By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Saturday, 26 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 43569, 99.99% below its average volume of 16548015963.22. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NYSE FANG Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 25 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,614.90. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.28% up from its 52-week low and 1.35% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Boeing Stock Is 33% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) rose by a staggering 33.18% in 21 sessions from $133.79 to $178.18 at 13:50 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. Boeing’s last close...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 25 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 36409358, 89.96% below its average volume of...
via.news
Silver Futures Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Friday, 25 November, Silver (SI) is $21.32. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 36145, 99.99% below its average volume of 15660430163.02. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/EUR Slides By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 5.24% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:11 EST on Friday, 25 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.96. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.471% up from its 52-week low and 8.309% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
EUR/CHF Up Momentum: 0.93% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 03:06 EST on Friday, 25 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.369% up from its 52-week low and 7.257% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Fair Isaac Corproation Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE: FICO) rose by a staggering 31.2% in 21 sessions from $447.58 to $587.22 at 13:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Fair...
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.46 at 19:44 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s last close...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,227.00. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.1% up from its 52-week low and 4.91%...
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 12.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:04 EST on Friday, 25 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $7.02. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 25321, 99.99% below its average volume of 5856635928.14. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.79% for the last session’s close. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 25 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.99. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.3% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.32 and 3.63% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.78.
via.news
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 27.49% in 21 sessions from $22.81 at 2022-10-26, to $16.54 at 14:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
via.news
Simmons First National Corporation And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Lumentum Holdings (LITE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
via.news
Coupons.com Stock Up Momentum With A 28.89% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coupons.com (COUP) rising 28.89% to $58.93 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32. Coupons.com’s last close was $58.93, 72.23% under its 52-week high of $212.21. About Coupons.com. Coupa Software Incorporated offers a cloud-based platform for managing business spending that...
via.news
Coupons.com And USD Partners LP On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Coupons.com, Celsius Holdings, and Liberty Media. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Coupons.com (COUP) 58.93...
via.news
Bilibili Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 4.29% down. Bilibili’s last close was $13.28, 81.8% below its 52-week high of $72.95. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bilibili (BILI) rising 0.99% to $13.28. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32,...
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock 10.78% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) jumping 10.78% to $4.42 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 0.99% to $11,285.32. Riot Blockchain’s last close was $4.42, 89.21% below its 52-week high of $40.95. About Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain, Inc. and its affiliates focuses exclusively on...
via.news
OFS Credit Company, Flushing Financial Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – OFS Credit Company (OCCI), Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 OFS Credit Company (OCCI) 8.94 -2.3% 24.04% 2022-11-17 09:07:07. 2 Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) 20.32...
via.news
Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Rockwell Automation (ROK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
