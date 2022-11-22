ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Copper Futures Down By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Saturday, 26 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 43569, 99.99% below its average volume of 16548015963.22. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Silver Futures Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Friday, 25 November, Silver (SI) is $21.32. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 36145, 99.99% below its average volume of 15660430163.02. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Up Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,440.23. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.48% up from its 52-week low and 30.38% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Nikkei 225 Up By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $28,345.99. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.85% up from its 52-week low and 4.14% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NYSE Composite Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 7.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 25 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,603.23. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.88% up from its 52-week low and 6.72% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Natural Gas Futures Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 12.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:04 EST on Friday, 25 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $7.02. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 25321, 99.99% below its average volume of 5856635928.14. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news

USD/EUR Slides By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 5.24% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:11 EST on Friday, 25 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.96. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.471% up from its 52-week low and 8.309% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,227.00. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.1% up from its 52-week low and 4.91%...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,518.80. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.39% up from its 52-week low and 10.85% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Novavax Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) slid by a staggering 23.08% in 10 sessions from $22.14 at 2022-11-10, to $17.03 at 14:10 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.99% to $11,285.32, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
via.news

Ross Stores Stock Rises By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) jumped by a staggering 18.39% in 5 sessions from $97.93 to $115.94 at 15:21 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Fair Isaac Corproation Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE: FICO) rose by a staggering 31.2% in 21 sessions from $447.58 to $587.22 at 13:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Fair...
via.news

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Falls By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 26.23% in 10 sessions from $1.83 at 2022-11-11, to $1.35 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news

Bilibili Stock Over 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) rose by a staggering 29.52% in 21 sessions from $9.52 to $12.33 at 19:37 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Bilibili’s last close was $12.33,...
via.news

IBOVESPA Down By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 2.83% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,667.98. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.16% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $108,846.00 and 3.5% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $112,612.00.
via.news

Coupons.com Stock Up Momentum With A 28.89% Rise On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coupons.com (COUP) rising 28.89% to $58.93 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32. Coupons.com’s last close was $58.93, 72.23% under its 52-week high of $212.21. About Coupons.com. Coupa Software Incorporated offers a cloud-based platform for managing business spending that...
via.news

Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Fiserv Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Fiserv‘s pre-market value is already 4.98% down. Fiserv’s last close was $102.08, 8.03% below its 52-week high of $110.99. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Fiserv (FISV) jumping 1.08% to $102.08. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32,...
via.news

Liberty Media Stock Over 11% Up So Far On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Media (NASDAQ: LSXMB) rose by a staggering 11.38% to $46.01 at 13:37 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
