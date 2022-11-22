ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

wdkx.com

RSV Causes Third Death in Monroe County

Please be careful during this time of year! According to recent data, a third person in Monroe County has died from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Health leaders are reminding everyone about the triple threat posed by RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 this holiday season. All three people who have died from RSV in Monroe County were age 65 or older.
WHEC TV-10

Lollypop Farm seeking homes for its animals ahead of holidays

Fairport, N.Y. – On Black Friday, people had a special opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Human Society at Lollypop Farm held a pet adoption special. Adoption fees were 50 percent off. The fee for senior pets – those age six or older – is waived to celebrate Adopt-a-Senior Month.
FAIRPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation

Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE: MCSO has confirmed that four people have been sent to the hospital from the crash. Original : Monroe County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it is investigating a motor vehicle accident on Empire Boulevard. Empire is currently closed between Winton Road and Plank Road until further...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Switching your sunglasses to the umbrella

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A high pressure system provided clear skies and pleasant temperatures for Western New York today. However, a storm racing in from the middle Mississippi Valley tonight will track right over Rochester for Sunday. This will bring periods of rain for Sunday with much cooler weather for later Sunday night and Monday.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

48 year-old mural uncovered following building fire

Following the March 23, 2022, fire at the Thatcher Company plant on Route 104 in Williamson, demolition work uncovered a mural hidden behind an interior wall, signed and dated in 1974. The mural, unknown to the present owners, came as quite a surprise. Thatcher Facility Maintenance Manager, Mike Keller wanted to find the artist and preserve this historic artwork.
WILLIAMSON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Plane made emergency landing on Wednesday at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a tense moment at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday when a plane had to make an emergency landing. Several Rochester Fire Department trucks were on the scene to help and escort the plane to the gate. Monroe County officials say the Delta flight took off from Rochester but had to turn around just before 7 a.m. due to the smell of smoke in the cockpit.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring

Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Wet weather returns after Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We enjoyed a spectacular Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 50s and high clouds and sun. Showers make a return overnight, but they’ll be fairly light, with a tenth of an inch of accumulation for most by morning. And most of the wet weather should be gone by morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
hamlinny.org

FEMA Issues Revised Flood Insurance Rate Maps for Monroe County

There will be an Open House on Flood Risk and Insurance on November 29, 2022. On September 30, 2022, FEMA released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) in parts of Monroe County. for public comments. The FIRMs are for the towns of Brighton, Greece, Hamlin, Irondequoit, Parma, Penfield and Webster,...
HAMLIN, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
ROCHESTER, NY

