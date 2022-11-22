Read full article on original website
Monroe County flu numbers rise to over 1,100 cases
Monroe County now has the largest number of cases in the Western New York region.
wdkx.com
RSV Causes Third Death in Monroe County
Please be careful during this time of year! According to recent data, a third person in Monroe County has died from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Health leaders are reminding everyone about the triple threat posed by RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 this holiday season. All three people who have died from RSV in Monroe County were age 65 or older.
Monroe County signs off on $5M to help alleviate hospital and nursing home capacity issues
The program has been running in the Syracuse area for years.
WHEC TV-10
Lollypop Farm seeking homes for its animals ahead of holidays
Fairport, N.Y. – On Black Friday, people had a special opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Human Society at Lollypop Farm held a pet adoption special. Adoption fees were 50 percent off. The fee for senior pets – those age six or older – is waived to celebrate Adopt-a-Senior Month.
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE: MCSO has confirmed that four people have been sent to the hospital from the crash. Original : Monroe County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it is investigating a motor vehicle accident on Empire Boulevard. Empire is currently closed between Winton Road and Plank Road until further...
Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
monroecounty.gov
County Executive Bello Signs Referral Allowing Him to Take Action to Alleviate Hospital Bed Shortages
The County Executive signed a referral allowing him to execute a contract to provide $5 million in ARPA funds to Finger Lakes Performing Provider System (FLPPS) to provide incentives for nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities to take patients who no longer need to be hospitalized, but may still require complex care.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Switching your sunglasses to the umbrella
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A high pressure system provided clear skies and pleasant temperatures for Western New York today. However, a storm racing in from the middle Mississippi Valley tonight will track right over Rochester for Sunday. This will bring periods of rain for Sunday with much cooler weather for later Sunday night and Monday.
waynetimes.com
48 year-old mural uncovered following building fire
Following the March 23, 2022, fire at the Thatcher Company plant on Route 104 in Williamson, demolition work uncovered a mural hidden behind an interior wall, signed and dated in 1974. The mural, unknown to the present owners, came as quite a surprise. Thatcher Facility Maintenance Manager, Mike Keller wanted to find the artist and preserve this historic artwork.
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
wxxinews.org
Local & NY state officials urge support of 'Small Business Saturday'
November 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day set aside more than a decade ago as part of a marketing effort to get Americans to shop at smaller, brick-and-mortar stores. It’s a campaign supported by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its President & CEO Bob Duffy. He...
WHEC TV-10
Plane made emergency landing on Wednesday at Rochester airport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a tense moment at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday when a plane had to make an emergency landing. Several Rochester Fire Department trucks were on the scene to help and escort the plane to the gate. Monroe County officials say the Delta flight took off from Rochester but had to turn around just before 7 a.m. due to the smell of smoke in the cockpit.
wxxinews.org
Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring
Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
Open Door Mission in Rochester sees increase in numbers this Thanksgiving
The staff is expected to serve roughly 300 meals today.
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Wet weather returns after Thanksgiving
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We enjoyed a spectacular Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 50s and high clouds and sun. Showers make a return overnight, but they’ll be fairly light, with a tenth of an inch of accumulation for most by morning. And most of the wet weather should be gone by morning.
hamlinny.org
FEMA Issues Revised Flood Insurance Rate Maps for Monroe County
There will be an Open House on Flood Risk and Insurance on November 29, 2022. On September 30, 2022, FEMA released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) in parts of Monroe County. for public comments. The FIRMs are for the towns of Brighton, Greece, Hamlin, Irondequoit, Parma, Penfield and Webster,...
Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
