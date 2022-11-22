MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 110-107 Friday night. Caleb Martin added 20 points and Kyle Lowry finished with 13 points while Tyler Herro had 11 points and 10 assists for the Heat, who won their second straight at home against Washington after their 113-105 victory Wednesday. Adebayo’s two free throws with 1:37 remaining put Miami ahead 105-104 lead then extended the advantage on a short jumper with 38 seconds left. The Wizards cut the deficit on Bradley Beal’s dunk with 19 seconds before Martin’s two free throws seven seconds later gave Miami its final margin. Beal’s game-tying 3-point attempt with one second left bounced off the rim. Beal and Kyle Kuzma finished with 28 points.

