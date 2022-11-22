Read full article on original website
Warriors And Timberwolves Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports.
KTVZ
Adebayo scores 38 points to lead Heat past Wizards
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 110-107 Friday night. Caleb Martin added 20 points and Kyle Lowry finished with 13 points while Tyler Herro had 11 points and 10 assists for the Heat, who won their second straight at home against Washington after their 113-105 victory Wednesday. Adebayo’s two free throws with 1:37 remaining put Miami ahead 105-104 lead then extended the advantage on a short jumper with 38 seconds left. The Wizards cut the deficit on Bradley Beal’s dunk with 19 seconds before Martin’s two free throws seven seconds later gave Miami its final margin. Beal’s game-tying 3-point attempt with one second left bounced off the rim. Beal and Kyle Kuzma finished with 28 points.
KTVZ
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 29 points, Jamal Murray added 19 and the Denver Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104. Nikola Jokic added 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets, who led by 21 at one point during the fourth quarter with a run of 10 straight points midway through the quarter. John Wall had a season-high 23 points for the Clippers, who were down to 10 players with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Luke Kennard out due to injuries.
KTVZ
Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures and six players overall, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118.Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday.Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds while Kevon Looney contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Draymond Green scored 13 points. Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points for the Jazz.
KTVZ
Oubre scores 28, Hornets snap T-Wolves’ 5-game win streak
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Minnesota’s five-game win streak with a 110-108 victory over Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Terry Rozier had 22 points and eight assists, helping the Hornets win back-to-back games for the first time this season. P.J. Washington scored 16 points, and reserve Theo Maledon finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Edwards scored 25 points for the Timberwolves, who shot 22% from 3-point range. D’Angelo Russell had 20 points and 10 assists, and Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds.
Alex Ovechkin 800th goal watch: Tracker, video highlights
The Washington Capitals star is projected to reach the 800-goal mark this season. Follow along as he chases down this accomplishment.
