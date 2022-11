BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh first-year wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year and four Mountain Hawks were named to all-league teams as the Patriot League announced its football all-league teams and major awards on Tuesday. Senior safety TyGee Leach was named first team All-Patriot League for the third consecutive season, while Lehigh's second team honorees included senior defensive lineman Mikhari Sibblis, senior linebacker Nate Norris and junior linebacker Mike DeNucci.

