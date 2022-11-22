Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Ohio gun deer hunting season begins Monday
Columbiana - 3,545. Legal weapons during gun season include shotguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles, muzzleloaders, handguns, and archery equipment. Hunters in this area are permitted to harvest three deer during the season and must have a valid hunting license.
whbc.com
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms
TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
columbusfreepress.com
River of Turkeys - Ohio is a Hoot: The Real Meaning of the State’s Name
I’m looking right now at the Ohio River, that great and beautiful stream whose name is said to mean just that, in poetry and on place mats. But has anyone heard that explanation and seriously believed it? Perhaps many Ohioans do believe it, and that is why we have the state legislature that we do.
WHIZ
Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident
A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
columbusfreepress.com
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio
Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
Tree Hugger
Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm
More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
whbc.com
Following Conviction, Who Becomes Mayor of Dover?
DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The interim mayor of Dover Shane Gunnoe will continue to serve the term of suspended mayor Richard Homrighausen until his sentencing on January 17. Then there could be a couple of different city leaders. Homrighausen won’t be able to return to office...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Akron?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
High school football state championship games set; 3 area schools included
CANTON — Three Miami Valley schools will have their chance to win the state title at the OHSAA Football State Championship this week. Fourteen high school football teams will face off at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Two schools, St. Edward and Springfield, will face...
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
