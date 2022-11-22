Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Russia made Soviet famine memorial ‘a day of terror’
Vladimir Putin’s forces have turned Ukraine’s day of commemoration for a Soviet-era famine which killed millions into a “day of terror”, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, he was joined by other European leaders in Kyiv in warning that hunger “must never again be used as a weapon” – as shells hit civilian homes in central Ukraine, people fled newly-liberated Kherson, and Kyiv continued to reel from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.Accusing the Kremlin of reviving the “genocidal” tactics of Josef Stalin, as restrictions on electricity use remained in place across 15 parts of the...
Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Police have sealed off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons to disperse crowds following violence in the wake of Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup. . Brussels mayor Philippe Close said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets and asked officers “to detain the rioters.” Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders. Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian cities.
Comments / 0