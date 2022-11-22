Read full article on original website
The Fastest American Cars Ever Produced
While most people might automatically assume some of the fastest cars ever made are from Europe or Japan, that simply isn't the case because you've got some pretty serious speed machines conceived right here in America. This list is comprised of cars from both mainstream automakers and boutique manufacturers who produce just a handful of super-exotics per year.
This "Pagani-Powered" Mazda RX-7 Is Utterly Ridiculous (In A Good Way)
When launched back in 1993, the FD RX-7 didn't enjoy the same success as its little brother, the MX-5. But nowadays, the RX-7 is more desirable than ever. While its rotary engine has charmed a lot of people, there are others that think the sports coupe is capable of a lot more. And you can’t really blame them for not wanting to drive a 276-horsepower sports car in 2022. This RX-7 featured in the video below belongs to one of these guys. He wanted to unleash the car’s full potential, and he couldn’t do it with the regular rotary engine. Instead, he went with a V-12 that has a very interesting story.
The Most Expensive Ferraris In The World
Ferrari ownership is an entry into an exclusive club, but not all Ferraris are treated the same. Some of those Ferraris enjoy a status that exceeds the realm of exclusivity. Here's a list of the priciest and most exclusive cars wearing the iconic prancing horse. 1/5 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO...
Watch A 2006 Ford GT Roar To 200 MPH In A Top Speed Run
There are a few cars that just about everyone agrees are the ultimate models from a brand. And for the pinnacle of Ford performance, that model is unquestionably the GT supercar. Many people see the Ford GT and all its variations as the highest level of American performance, and as the last serious American mass-produced supercar. And overseas, these cars hold even more attention and are actually able to show what they are made of on certain roads.
The Zenvo TSR-GT Is A 1,360-Horsepower Unicorn
Zenvo has come a long way since the first ST1 prototype was unveiled back in December 2008. Its supercars always offered more than 1,000 horsepower and delivered amazing real-world performance. Now, with hybridization on the horizon, the company is preparing to say goodbye to the famous TS Zenvo platform that underpinned models like the TSR, TS1 GT, and famed TSR-S hypercars. The last model to use this platform is called the TSR-GT, a supercar limited to only three units that has already been allocated and sold to hypercar collectors.
This 900HP Hellcat-Powered '70 Plymouth Superbird Restomod Means Business
The Muscle car era spawned a lot of iconic models, many of which derived from motorsports. Chrysler is responsible for its fair share of legendary models and by far, one of the most iconic MOPARs ever made is the Plymouth Superbird. Naturally, resto-modding a legendary classic like this does not bold well with purists. This particular, 1970 example was pretty far-gone, according to Shawn from AutoTopiaLA, which is why underneath the classic sheet metal lies a new tech. This is easily, one of the best-executed resto-mods, and here’s everything that makes it special.
The Coolest Cars in the World
If you are in the market for a car, you will be surprised at the number of offerings you get in every single segment. Right from your Nissan Versa to a Ferrari F8 Tributo; there is competition in every segment. Whether you're into classic cars, imported models, or luxury items, you will be spoilt for choices. But, not every car you see is a cool one. There are a number of factors in determining whether a car is cool or not. There’s the exterior, the interior, the performance, and most importantly, it’s every individual’s opinion. You may or may not agree with some of the entries here, but here’s a look at the coolest cars of 2021.
The Fastest Lamborghinis Ever Produced
Over the years, Lamborghini has produced a plethora of wild supercars. From the Miura to the Diablo and now the Aventador, these flagships that have represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand's performance and design prowess always had two things in common - a V-12 engine and a rear mid-engine layout. Unsurprisingly, most of the cars on this list also follow this formula, but as a sign of the times, this list surprisingly consists of the brand's only second SUV in its history.
2022 Audi RS6 Avant: Performance, Price, And Photos
We always seem to have obsessions with things we can't have. Since 2003, there hasn't been an Audi RS6 available in the U.S. Even when we got the first RS6, it wasn't available as their signature Avant (wagon) model. Then, Audi decided to pull the plug on the second-gen RS6 in America altogether. One generation after another, the U.S. market was left out. Why didn't we get access to the brand's most attractive models?
Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio Will Not Be Offered As Hybrids Before "Likely" Full Electrification
Last month, Alfa Romeo unveiled its updated Guilia and Stelvio mid-range models. Apart from a cautious retouching of the design and an updated cockpit, there were no major changes to the models. These model updates went against the grain of modern convention in that the upcoming Alfas will not come with a mild-hybrid of plug-in hybrid powertrain, a common occurrence in the increasingly electrified automotive industry. Alfa Romeo has now explained why so little has been done in the facelift.
This Modern 3000GT Could Make Mitsubishi Relevant Again
The performance car world is changing, and whether it is for better or worse is subjective. Whether its electrification, past nameplates being used once again, new performance variants or the death of iconic models, the landscape is certainly changing. So, it stands to reason amid all the changes, a JDM icon could seemingly be revived and give the gas engine a last hurrah. That is exactly what our sister site, HotCars, showcased with a rendering of what could be a modern Mitsubishi 3000GT.
Here's What The Lamborghini Countach Should Have Looked Like
When Lamborghini announced the Countach would be revived for the modern day, every car enthusiast was excited to hear the news. After all, it was the Countach that set the tone for every wedge-shaped Lamborghini supercar since its creation, and it's design has become iconic. Unfortunately, while the modern-day Countach does look phenomenal, you can definitely tell it's based on the Aventador. But what if the Aventador's platform was disregarded altogether and the modern Countach instead took a resto-mod route? That is exactly what own digital artist Rostislav Prokop from our sister site HotCars delivered.
Watch TTS' 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Runway
If you’re a regular here, you’d know just how much we love TTS Performance and its supercharged creations. Not long ago, the shop whipped up (arguably) its most extraordinary creation , the Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa aka SuperBusa, that set the world ablaze with its claimed 370 horsepower output. Since then, we’ve been wondering what it would do when left free on a runway in the right hands, and the answer is finally here, all thanks to Motorcycle News (MCN).
What Can You Expect From The Reincarnated Ram Dakota?
The departure of the Dodge Dakota from the market in 2011 left a gap in the competitive truck market. GM, Toyota, Nissan, and Honda graciously stepped in to fill the space with their mid-size truck offerings. When Ford re-introduced the Ranger in 2019, it was also promoted from the compact truck category into the mid-size segment. Now that everyone's pieces of the pie are getting smaller, how big of a bite can Ram take?
De Tomaso Gives A Glimpse Of Its New P900 Hypercar
Italian supercar brand De Tomaso's history isn't as colorful or as rich as brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari, but chances are enthusiasts know the brand. De Tomaso returned to the automotive scene in 2019 when it unveiled its first new supercar in 15 years, the P72. Production of the supercar has yet to commence this year near the Nurburgring, but it seems we will also be getting a second model that's totally dressed up in purple-tinged carbon fiber.
Renowned Car Styling Firm Bertone Eyes Comeback With A "New Chapter"
For over 100 years, Italian design firm Bertone stood for crass studies and iconic series models. The Lancia Stratos or the Lamborghini Miura and Countach are certainly among the company's most legendary models. But like so many coachbuilders, Bertone ran into financial difficulties at the end of the 2000s and had to file for bankruptcy in 2014. Subsequently, the naming rights to the brand were sold, and it became quiet around the design landscape. However, a return of Bertone with its own sports car has been announced, which is to revive the legendary history of the company.
The Praga Bohema Is A Nissan GT-R Powered Road-Legal Racer
Founded back in 1907, Praga is a company that needs no introduction for those of you interested in motorsport. But, if the name doesn't ring a bell, Praga builds race cars, karts, planes, and even light tanks for the Czechoslovak Army. Now, the company decided to put its years of track experience into the development of the Bohema - a lightweight, V-6-powered supercar that should deliver extreme high performance and GT3-like race car lap times. The supercar was inspired and tested by F1 and IndyCar star Romain Grosjean himself and promises to be the best thing to come in 2023.
A Ford Maverick-Rivalling Compact EV Pick-Up Truck For Under $25,000?
Compact pick-up trucks are slowly making a comeback and models like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, both of which are sold in the U.S., are great offerings in this newly revived segment. But if you thought Hyundai was the most unexpected place a compact truck would come from, you’ve got another model coming. Geely, which currently owns Volvo, is one of the fastest-growing Chinese carmakers and the brand's philosophy of affordability and mass production seems to be paying off. Geely recently unveiled the first compact EV pick-up truck. Dubbed the Geely Radar RD6, its goal is to become a worthy EV alternative in the compact pick-up truck market. Australian tech channel, The Electric Viking, went in-depth about this new product, and here’s why you should care.
How Muscle SUVs Are Claiming Their Rightful Place At The Drag Strip
Are you in the market for a muscle car, but are worried about seating for the kids? Most of us simply like a large, versatile, "put-everything-in-it" kind of SUV, but we also like horsepower and performance. Manufacturers realize that, and are starting to push the boundaries of what it means to have a muscle car. Just because your vehicle needs to be practical does not mean that it can’t be fun.
A Low-Mileage Mazda RX-7 Was Revived After Being Locked Away In A Barn For More Than Two Decades
It's always exhilarating when an abandoned barn turns out to be housing a car, but even more so when the car in question is an iconic model. And for many, the ultimate finds are Japanese sports cars from the early 1990s. YouTube channel WD Detailing found a 1994 Mazda RX-7, which has been hidden inside a garage since 1999. This dreamy transformation video of this dust-covered RX-7 to almost a brand-new car will make your day if you are a JDM fanboy.
