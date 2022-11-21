Read full article on original website
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that a 14-year-old died during a shooting in Enoree, SC, on Friday morning. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They added that the victim was taken to Laurens County Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
FOX Carolina
Driver airlifted after crashing into house in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Anderson County on Friday afternoon. Troopers said they responded to the scene at around 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, the crash is still under investigation, but it appears...
Car crashes into Anderson Co. home
A car crashed into a home Friday afternoon in Anderson County.
“Ejected from the vehicle,” Oconee Co. man dead in crash
A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.
South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Man dead after truck crashes into tree in Campobello
CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday afternoon when a truck crashed into a tree in Campobello. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened near the corner of West Frontage Road and Smith Chapel Lane around 2:40 p.m. The coroner identified the victim as 73-year-old...
One dead after Thanksgiving Day crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a crash in the Upstate on Thanksgiving day. The single vehicle wreck happened around 11 AM Thursday on Piedmont Golf Course road about 3 miles north of Piedmont.
FOX Carolina
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
wspa.com
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a joint investigation. Investigators found over four pounds of methamphetamine, multiple weapons, and cash. Deputies said an investigation has led to Maurice Horton being arrested and charged with Trafficking methamphetamine. The investigation involved...
Two arrested after vehicle break-ins, items stolen in Oconee Co.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two people from Florida have been charged in connection to an investigation involving multiple vehicle break-ins.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons. Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian dies weeks after crash in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead almost 4 weeks after a crash that happened on Cherokee Avenue. Troopers said the crash happened on Oct. 29 at around 8 p.m. when a sedan was traveling south on Cherokee Avenue and hit a pedestrian.
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
WRDW-TV
If you’re on the road this weekend, you won’t be alone
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re driving to your Thanksgiving destination, be prepared for some potentially crowded roads in both Georgia and South Carolina. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be at or above pre-pandemic levels in both states, and AAA expects nearly 90-percent of all Thanksgiving travelers to be taking a car.
wspa.com
Anderson Co. overdose death rate
Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from …. Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from 14 old and new stories. Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from …. Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from 14 old and...
Upstate man sentenced to prison after deputies find dog tortured
An Upstate man has been sentenced to prison after deputies found his dog tortured back in February in Union County.
