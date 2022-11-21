ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

FOX Carolina

14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that a 14-year-old died during a shooting in Enoree, SC, on Friday morning. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They added that the victim was taken to Laurens County Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver airlifted after crashing into house in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Anderson County on Friday afternoon. Troopers said they responded to the scene at around 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, the crash is still under investigation, but it appears...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dead after truck crashes into tree in Campobello

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday afternoon when a truck crashed into a tree in Campobello. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened near the corner of West Frontage Road and Smith Chapel Lane around 2:40 p.m. The coroner identified the victim as 73-year-old...
CAMPOBELLO, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Man arrested for drug trafficking in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a joint investigation. Investigators found over four pounds of methamphetamine, multiple weapons, and cash. Deputies said an investigation has led to Maurice Horton being arrested and charged with Trafficking methamphetamine. The investigation involved...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina

Pedestrian dies weeks after crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead almost 4 weeks after a crash that happened on Cherokee Avenue. Troopers said the crash happened on Oct. 29 at around 8 p.m. when a sedan was traveling south on Cherokee Avenue and hit a pedestrian.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

If you’re on the road this weekend, you won’t be alone

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re driving to your Thanksgiving destination, be prepared for some potentially crowded roads in both Georgia and South Carolina. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be at or above pre-pandemic levels in both states, and AAA expects nearly 90-percent of all Thanksgiving travelers to be taking a car.
GEORGIA STATE
wspa.com

Anderson Co. overdose death rate

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

