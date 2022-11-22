Read full article on original website
Israel High Tech Scene November 20 – 26
Torr FoodTech, an Israeli foodtech startup that has developed technology that combines mechanical pressure and ultrasonic energy to press ingredients together in the production of snack bars and other food products, raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Harel Insurance Investment and Financial Services. Torr is one of a number of new Israeli firms that came out of Strauss Group’s foodtech incubator the Kitchen Hub.
Pagaya, Rapyd and Trax all in Trouble
Israeli fintech firm Pagaya has lost 97% of its value, Rapyd, an Israeli fintech startup, is about to lay off dozens of its employees and Trax Image Recognition, an Israeli startup and a unicorn that offers retailers a platform for getting the most out of consumers, is firing about 8% of its workforce. These three firms are just the latest examples of how Israel Startup Nation is suffering along with everyone else from the worldwide financial crisis.
