Israeli fintech firm Pagaya has lost 97% of its value, Rapyd, an Israeli fintech startup, is about to lay off dozens of its employees and Trax Image Recognition, an Israeli startup and a unicorn that offers retailers a platform for getting the most out of consumers, is firing about 8% of its workforce. These three firms are just the latest examples of how Israel Startup Nation is suffering along with everyone else from the worldwide financial crisis.

2 DAYS AGO