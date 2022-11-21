The two-story schoolhouse was given to the Clackamas School District in 1885, and went vacant in 2005.The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the White Building, a 1926 historic schoolhouse located next to Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. The school district is in the process of selling the building for $1, with the understanding that the buyer will remove the building by March of 2023. The district intends to use the additional space to change traffic and parking patterns on the Carus Elementary site to improve traffic safety on...

