Salem, OR

Aleasha Dietderich-Fonseca
1d ago

nobody wants to go sit in all of the poop and pee on the sidewalks surrounded by a bunch of drug addicts and mentally unstable people

Lebanon-Express

Richards Cleaners, historic Albany business, to close after 70 years

After seven decades, Richards Cleaners — with three locations, in Albany, North Albany and Lebanon — will close its doors one last time by year's end. That's not to say the business doesn't have a few wrinkles to iron out first. Owner Brian Hovelsrud said the decision came...
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

City cites violations at downtown building

The bike and I were going west on Albany’s First Avenue Tuesday when a white paper notice in the window of a long-vacant building caught my eye. This address, 129 W. First, has been in the news here before. Years ago it housed taverns, including the Westerner and later the First Round and a sports bar named Espolon. For a brief time it served as temporary headquarters for the American Legion.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Woman hit, killed by train in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Salem on Tuesday, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey Drive Northeast on November 22, shortly after 6:00 p.m., after receiving a call about a person struck by a passenger train traveling through the city.
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

Woman Struck, Killed by Passenger Train

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey DR NE yesterday, November 22, shortly after 6:00 p.m., on the call of a person struck by a passenger train traveling through the city. Patrol officers learned the Amtrak engineer sounded the horn when a...
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy

Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
PORTLAND, OR
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Hallie Ford Museum of Art Joins Reciprocal Membership Program for 2023

Portland, OR — Fourteen regional attractions have partnered to offer reciprocal admission to their members in 2023. This coming year, the program is excited to expand to now include Five Oaks Museum in Hillsboro and Hallie Ford Museum of Art in Salem. This reciprocal admission program, which had been running for six years, was created as a way to show appreciation for each attraction’s loyal members as well as highlight the important role that cultural organizations play in their communities.
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

On my riverfront beat: That leak is back

Last year it looked as though they had fixed this apparent leak in a water main along Water Avenue in Albany. If they did, the fix didn’t last. Water Avenue along the Willamette River is on the route of most of my bike rides through town. I couldn’t miss the puddle that appeared there in recent days, a time when the mid-valley had received no rain for quite a while.
ALBANY, OR
Canby Herald

Old Carus Schoolhouse's future soon to be determined

The two-story schoolhouse was given to the Clackamas School District in 1885, and went vacant in 2005.The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the White Building, a 1926 historic schoolhouse located next to Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. The school district is in the process of selling the building for $1, with the understanding that the buyer will remove the building by March of 2023. The district intends to use the additional space to change traffic and parking patterns on the Carus Elementary site to improve traffic safety on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
portlandsocietypage.com

The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead

Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
PORTLAND, OR

