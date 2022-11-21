Read full article on original website
Aleasha Dietderich-Fonseca
1d ago
nobody wants to go sit in all of the poop and pee on the sidewalks surrounded by a bunch of drug addicts and mentally unstable people
2
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed Thanksgiving weekend 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Thursday is Thanksgiving Day. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures for the weekend:. Banks, credit unions: All will be closed Thursday. Buses: No buses will run Thursday. Most will operate Friday. Government: State government agencies will be closed Thursday; federal offices of the Siuslaw National Forest and...
Lebanon-Express
Richards Cleaners, historic Albany business, to close after 70 years
After seven decades, Richards Cleaners — with three locations, in Albany, North Albany and Lebanon — will close its doors one last time by year's end. That's not to say the business doesn't have a few wrinkles to iron out first. Owner Brian Hovelsrud said the decision came...
Are there any abandoned places in Salem?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Salem to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
hh-today.com
City cites violations at downtown building
The bike and I were going west on Albany’s First Avenue Tuesday when a white paper notice in the window of a long-vacant building caught my eye. This address, 129 W. First, has been in the news here before. Years ago it housed taverns, including the Westerner and later the First Round and a sports bar named Espolon. For a brief time it served as temporary headquarters for the American Legion.
kptv.com
Woman hit, killed by train in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Salem on Tuesday, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey Drive Northeast on November 22, shortly after 6:00 p.m., after receiving a call about a person struck by a passenger train traveling through the city.
kykn.com
Woman Struck, Killed by Passenger Train
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey DR NE yesterday, November 22, shortly after 6:00 p.m., on the call of a person struck by a passenger train traveling through the city. Patrol officers learned the Amtrak engineer sounded the horn when a...
Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy
Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
kykn.com
Hallie Ford Museum of Art Joins Reciprocal Membership Program for 2023
Portland, OR — Fourteen regional attractions have partnered to offer reciprocal admission to their members in 2023. This coming year, the program is excited to expand to now include Five Oaks Museum in Hillsboro and Hallie Ford Museum of Art in Salem. This reciprocal admission program, which had been running for six years, was created as a way to show appreciation for each attraction’s loyal members as well as highlight the important role that cultural organizations play in their communities.
Is it legal to warm up my car in the driveway in Salem?
It's colder and colder now. If my car is covered with ice and snow, can I warm up my car in driveway?
hh-today.com
On my riverfront beat: That leak is back
Last year it looked as though they had fixed this apparent leak in a water main along Water Avenue in Albany. If they did, the fix didn’t last. Water Avenue along the Willamette River is on the route of most of my bike rides through town. I couldn’t miss the puddle that appeared there in recent days, a time when the mid-valley had received no rain for quite a while.
Old Carus Schoolhouse's future soon to be determined
The two-story schoolhouse was given to the Clackamas School District in 1885, and went vacant in 2005.The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the White Building, a 1926 historic schoolhouse located next to Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. The school district is in the process of selling the building for $1, with the understanding that the buyer will remove the building by March of 2023. The district intends to use the additional space to change traffic and parking patterns on the Carus Elementary site to improve traffic safety on...
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Salem?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
Salt & Straw could be moving out of Portland…for their own safety
A Rose City staple could soon be packing up and leaving the city, with the continued crime and drug crisis to blame.
portlandsocietypage.com
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead
Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
Gunfire erupts, 1 dead in Southeast Portland
Shortly before 8 p.m., shots rang out in the 4200 block of SE 37th Avenue. When officers arrived they found one person gravely wounded. Despite emergency effort, the person died at the scene, officials said.
Channel 6000
Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
Can I wear the military uniforms in Salem?
I will go to Salem in a week, but I was wondering if it is a problem if I wear US military clothes, I have some uniforms and caps but idk, please help me.
