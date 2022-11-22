Read full article on original website
Learn how to step into digital manufacturing
The digital world of manufacturing consists of 3 industry standard protocols: OPC UA, Modbus, and MT Connect. These standards make up how we communicate with the machine-tool world. Once you understand what protocol you want to use then you must decide how you want to visualize your data i.e., build your own system or use an existing system.
BorgWarner supply electric motors for e-axles of European commercial vehicle OEM
BorgWarner's HVH250 electric motor has been selected to power a European customer's e-axle for light-duty commercial trucks. This e-axle is designed to equip new electric light commercial trucks ranging up to 7.5 tons as well as conversions of existing internal combustion engine powered fleets of city center delivery vehicles. Production is expected to begin early 2023.
Ampaire flies first hybrid-electric regional aircraft
Ampaire's Eco Caravan, a nine-seat regional aircraft, made its first flight on a fully integrated hybrid-electric propulsion system. Ampaire expects it to be the first electrified regional aircraft to enter commercial service (certification in 2024) and the first in a series of larger Ampaire hybrid-electric aircraft that will lead a transition to sustainable aviation.
Volatility in supply chains
Manufacturing and supply chain expert Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, known as the Strongest Link in Your Supply Chain and president of LMA Consulting Group Inc., sees inventory tightening as supply chains grapple with demand fluctuation, supplier challenges, stagflation, and volatility in the economy. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.
North American tool spending forecasted to reach $8.3 billion in 2025
Harbour Results, Inc. (HRI), a leading authority to the manufacturing industry, released the results of the Harbour IQ in-depth study on the current state of the automotive vendor tooling industry. The analysis indicates automotive vendor tooling spend in North America will increase year-over-year at a rate of 13.4% resulting in $8.3B in spending in 2025 a significant increase from 2022 estimated spend of $5.7B.
Genesis X Convertible's world premier completes electric vehicle concept trilogy
Genesis has unveiled its stunning Genesis X Convertible concept at a special event in California. The four-seater convertible joins the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe to complete a trio of bold design studies that showcase the brand’s commitment to sustainable luxury and cutting-edge electric vehicle technology. Sharing its...
