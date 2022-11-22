We are two-thirds of the way through the group stage of the World Cup. The United States has tied the first two games with Wales and England. In order to advance, they have to win the last game Tuesday against Iran. They should’ve won the first game against Wales. The first half was the best half of soccer I’ve seen them play in six months. They took a 1-0 lead, but unfortunately couldn’t hold it. Against England, they were able to tie 0-0, which is a good result. In order to beat Iran, they are going to have to play a more aggressive game.

1 DAY AGO