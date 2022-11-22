ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

iheart.com

Cavs See 4 Game Win Streak Come To End, Fall To Bucks 117-102

Milwaukee WI--- The Cavs would see their 4 game win streak fall to an end, losing to the Bucks in Milwaukee 117-102. The Cavs were dominate in the first half, leading by as many as 16 at one point, until the Bucks lead by Giannis Anteokounmpo outscored the Cavs 35-10 in the 3rd quarter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
iheart.com

Spurs Fall To The Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs fell to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. LA topped the Spurs 105 to 94. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points. LeBron James added 21 and Lonnie Walker IV put in 18 points. The Spurs were led by Tre Jones with 19 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists. Devin Vassell made 18 points. Keldon Johnson had 15, Jeremy Sochan 13 and Jakob Poeltl 10 to give the Spurs five players in double-figures. The Spurs return to action on Saturday night for another game against the Lakers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Lakers Beat Spurs Second Night In A Row

The Spurs fell to the Lakers for the second night in a row. This time 143 to 138. LeBron James lead the Lakers with 39 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists. The Spurs were led by Keldon Johnson with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists. The loss was the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWL-AMFM

LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

For Houston Viewers, You Missed An Epic Bills-Lions Ending

Right after the Lions kicked a game-tying field goal on Thursday afternoon, with :23 seconds remaining, Buffalo was getting the ball back. Local CBS affiliate KHOU broke in with a weather emergency update for a Tornado Warning in the Manvel area. Unfortunately, the weather report went on for over ten minutes, causing all Houston viewers to miss an epic ending where Buffalo drove the field and set up for a game-winning field goal. Surely we could’ve gone split screen, right??
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

This week's random thoughts: Sports, TV, music, movies, food, life.....

This week's random thoughts: Sports, TV, music, movies, food, life..... Don't ever take Joe Burrow for granted. Appreciate all aspects of his game, leadership and sense of awareness. Imagine your NFL team with Zach Wilson at QB. Food tip: Mama's on Main in Covington. The chicken parm is really good....

