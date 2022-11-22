Right after the Lions kicked a game-tying field goal on Thursday afternoon, with :23 seconds remaining, Buffalo was getting the ball back. Local CBS affiliate KHOU broke in with a weather emergency update for a Tornado Warning in the Manvel area. Unfortunately, the weather report went on for over ten minutes, causing all Houston viewers to miss an epic ending where Buffalo drove the field and set up for a game-winning field goal. Surely we could’ve gone split screen, right??

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO