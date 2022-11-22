Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
How to Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Event That Was Once Illegal!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Breaking overnight: Driver airlifted, family displaced after car slams into house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car slammed into a house in Yarmouth just before 1 AM Sunday. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle upon impact at 393 Highbank Road. The driver was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The occupants of the house were […]
Animal Rescue League Receives $20,000 Grant
BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston announced it has received a $20,000 grant to help animals facing behavioral and medical issues at the group's Brewster facility. The money will support the organization's efforts to take care of an increasing number of animals with complex health issues. "With ARL's Brewster Animal Care and Adoption […]
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman injured in car vs pole crash in Chatham
CHATHAM – Around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Hyundai Sonata hit an Eversource pole on Crowell Road near Tip Cart Drive. The woman driving was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by the Chatham Fire and Rescue with unknown injuries. Chatham Police are handling the cause of the crash.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Cotuit
COTUIT – A pedestrian was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Cotuit. The incident happened sometime after 5 PM Saturday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Santuit-Newtown Road. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not immediately available so the victim was was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating […]
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A driver was seriously injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 PM Saturday on Pebble Lane. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable County Announces Human Rights Awards Recipients
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has announced two of the recipients for next month's Annual International Human Rights Day Award Celebration. The Rosenthal Community Champion Award will be presented to Barnstable Town Council President Matthew Levesque. Co-founder and Curator of the Cape Cod Cape Verdean Museum and Cultural Center Barbara Burgo will receive the Cornerstone Award. […]
Firefighters battle brush fire in Brewster
BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and Orleans responded to a brush fire around 5:30 PM Thursday. The fire broke out in the cranberry bogs off Point of Rocks Road near Pilgrim Pines Road. No structures were threatened. Further details were not immediately available.
Biden Attends Tree Lighting on Nantucket
NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden's tradition of going out to lunch, shopping and watching a Christmas tree lighting in downtown Nantucket with his family became mostly about keeping his 2-year-old grandson from having a meltdown. Every member of the Biden family seemed to be doing whatever they could think of to keep baby […]
Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Supporting Local Food Pantries
HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod is supporting local food pantries for Giving Tuesday. Ten pantries from Falmouth to Provincetown will receive $1,000 each. Bank officials said many community members are experiencing worsening food security as record inflation rates continue to grip the economy. "With inflationary pressures and the worsening housing crisis, the […]
Barnstable County OK’s Supplemental Budget for Struggling Dredge Fund
HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Board of Commissioners has approved a $650,000 supplemental FY23 Operating Budget for the struggling Dredge Enterprise Fund. Program Director Ken Cirillo said the fund is facing a deficit due to delayed permits at the federal level freezing local projects. "There are expenses on maintaining the dredges, the push boat and […]
Snow Plow Operators Needed Cape-Wide
SANDWICH – Both MassDOT and local towns are focusing efforts on recruiting snow plow operators ahead of the winter season amid a drop in interest from contractors. Sandwich Department of Public Works Director Paul Tilton said increased rates for all equipment and a $300 end-of-season bonus are being utilized to help replace old hands. "A […]
