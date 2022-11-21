Read full article on original website
First responders bond as a work family that gathers between service calls
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s the work family that gathers in between service calls. KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers spent Thanksgiving with the crew at Fire Station 20 on Shreveport’s south side. “Our work schedule can be hectic,” Shreveport Fire Department’s Nick Washington said. “But as...
Artists connect with community through Small Business Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many businesses opened their doors for big discounts on Black Friday, but small businesses saw their spotlight today for Small Business Saturday!. The day is an opportunity for smaller businesses to get the same attention as big corporations. Agora Borealis is an artisan marketplace in downtown Shreveport and it’s home to many artists in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Bell stolen off police/fire memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whomever took the bell from the police and fire memorial on the Shreveport riverfront. Investigators believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Showers into the afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Another wet day in the ArkLaTex with showers continuing through the noon hour. Highs in the mid-60s are expected today and it will be cloudy when it isn’t raining. Showers will begin tapering off during the afternoon hours and will mostly be gone by 5 PM. Lows tonight will drop to the low-40s.
Shreveport shoppers flock to stores for Black Friday deals
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another year means another Black Friday! Shoppers wasted no time heading out in search of the best deals. “There’s a lot of people out. So, I think Black Friday in Shreveport is a go,” said Ivy Woodard. The National Retail Federation says over 166...
Tracking more showers this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! It is the day after Thanksgiving and it’s the day for relaxing, in my opinion. It is going to be cloudy today and mainly dry. Highs today will slowly rise to the mid-60s again. Windy conditions are expected today along with the cloud cover. We are expecting showers to begin moving into the ArkLaTex tonight and overnight as temperatures drop to the 50s.
