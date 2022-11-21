SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! It is the day after Thanksgiving and it’s the day for relaxing, in my opinion. It is going to be cloudy today and mainly dry. Highs today will slowly rise to the mid-60s again. Windy conditions are expected today along with the cloud cover. We are expecting showers to begin moving into the ArkLaTex tonight and overnight as temperatures drop to the 50s.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO