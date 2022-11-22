ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match

Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return

There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer

WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
bodyslam.net

After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family

Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon

Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
wrestlingrumors.net

Not A Fan: Former WWE Star Says Shane McMahon’s Matches Hurt The Business

That’s not exactly praise. There have been all kinds of changes in the wrestling world this year but the biggest has been the change in regime in the WWE. After nearly forty years of Vince McMahon being in charge, there are new bosses at the helm, meaning the McMahons no longer have full authority. Now one former WWE star has something to say about a member of the family.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name

Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Dominik Mysterio And Rhea Ripley Invade Rey Mysterio’s Home For Thanksgiving

It’s a personal thing. There are all kinds of feuds in wrestling and some of them are more serious than others. One of the easiest ways to present a feud is between members of the same family having an issue. Fans can relate to the concept and get behind it without too much trouble. WWE has been using the concept in recent months and have upped the ante this week.
wrestlingrumors.net

Just Keep Waiting: Missing AEW Star Reportedly Medically Cleared For “Quite Some Time”

It’s a matter of time. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to be out of action and injuries are at the top of the list. When a wrestler is hurt, the first question becomes long long it might be before they are back in the ring. Health is not the only factor that can hold them back though, as some other people have to sign on. Now we know one more person who is ready but still waiting to make their return.
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)

WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
