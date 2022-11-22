Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Up: Injury Update On Missing Monday Night Raw Star
That’s a nice update. Injuries can take down any wrestler at any given time and there is little that can be done to stop it. No matter how talented or skilled a wrestler may be, they can suffer an injury in the blink of an eye. This could be the kind of thing that keeps them out of action for any length of time and all you can do is wait on them to get back. Now we have a positive update on an injured star.
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Run: Popular Stable Makes Surprise Return On AEW Dynamite
Welcome home. With so many wrestlers moving around in one way or another, it can mean a lot when a wrestler makes a surprise appearance on AEW television. Some of these appearances are telegraphed while others come as a surprise. Occasionally you get something in the middle, and that was the case this week as a group was back after a hiatus of a few months.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Best Of Them: Roman Reigns Opens Up About Personal Title Feud
That is some serious praise. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two years plus, including one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. During his time as champion, Reigns has smashed his way through a number of opponents, some of whom have given him quite the run for his money. Now Reigns is opening up about one of his previous opponents in a positive way.
wrestlingrumors.net
His Other Job: Bobby Lashley Filming Reality Show In Surprise Field
It’s something different. Wrestlers have a bad tendency to not have a way out of the ring once their careers are winding down. In too many cases, wrestlers do not have a way out of the industry and nothing to fall back on. It can be quite the problem, but there are instances where a wrestler has something else planned for when their in-ring career is over. Now a top WWE star is dabbling in a completely different industry.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Two Monday Night Raw Stars Make Surprise NXT Appearances
Welcome back. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, the company is able to split them up into a variety of groups. This includes some stars who need some more work before being presented on the main television shows, leaving them in NXT. It can mean a lot to have a main roster star head back to NXT and two of them did that in the same night this week.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Dominik Mysterio And Rhea Ripley Invade Rey Mysterio’s Home For Thanksgiving
It’s a personal thing. There are all kinds of feuds in wrestling and some of them are more serious than others. One of the easiest ways to present a feud is between members of the same family having an issue. Fans can relate to the concept and get behind it without too much trouble. WWE has been using the concept in recent months and have upped the ante this week.
wrestlingrumors.net
Not A Fan: Former WWE Star Says Shane McMahon’s Matches Hurt The Business
That’s not exactly praise. There have been all kinds of changes in the wrestling world this year but the biggest has been the change in regime in the WWE. After nearly forty years of Vince McMahon being in charge, there are new bosses at the helm, meaning the McMahons no longer have full authority. Now one former WWE star has something to say about a member of the family.
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s An Idea: Original Concept For AEW Interim Titles, Possible Thinking Behind Them
They have a plan for that. Titles are one of the most important concepts in all of wrestling and it means a lot when one of them changes hands. Occasionally a title change might not be the planned outcome and something else needs to be done. That was the case multiple times this year in AEW so they came up with a unique solution. Now we have some more clarification on their idea.
wrestlingrumors.net
That’s Different: Chris Jericho Speaks On Experiences With Time Displacement And Spirits
That’s a different kind of story. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who get in the ring and showcase their talents on rather grand stages. It can be a lot of fun to see what a wrestler can do when they are given the chance, but there also comes a point where they leave the ring and their real lives continue. Now one wrestling legend has some interesting stories about things that might have happened to him outside the ring.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLERS On Two WWE Money In The Bank Stories
Not so fast. WWE runs major events almost every month, some of which are among the biggest wrestling events of the year. Several of these are annual events that are centered around the same concept matches every year. Under the company’s new regime, WWE has reportedly been moving away from such shows, but it seems that some possible changes will not be taking place.
wrestlingrumors.net
Straightened Out: AEW Shakes Up Title Situation, Changes Former Championship Reign
That’s a shakeup. There are all kinds of titles in wrestling and some of them are quite prestigious for wrestlers to win. At the same time, some titles have something a little bit different to make them stand out. That could be a little bit of anything and some designations are only supposed to last for a little while. Now one special kind of title has been dropped.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Results – November 22, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re on the way to Deadline and that means we need to add some people to the card. There are five spots each for the Iron Survivor matches and all of them need to be filled. Other than that, we could use some matches of any kind and that is where we probably start tonight. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Just Keep Waiting: Missing AEW Star Reportedly Medically Cleared For “Quite Some Time”
It’s a matter of time. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to be out of action and injuries are at the top of the list. When a wrestler is hurt, the first question becomes long long it might be before they are back in the ring. Health is not the only factor that can hold them back though, as some other people have to sign on. Now we know one more person who is ready but still waiting to make their return.
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s For Later: Wrestling Legend Reveals He Needs Multiple Surgeries
They would help. While wrestling has pre-determined finishes to its matches, the work and effort that the wrestlers put in is very real. Wrestles work hard and put in all kinds of effort whenever they get in the ring. This can result in quite a few injuries and damage to their bodies, which can take a long time to heal up. Now a legend is saying he is going to need some work done to make things right.
Comments / 0