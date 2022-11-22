Read full article on original website
Related
Cheeseburger Soup
Brown bacon in a Dutch oven or heavy stockpot over medium heat. Halfway through the browning process add the ground beef. Cook until browned breaking it up as it browns. Drain any excess grease. Move the browned meat to a plate. Turn heat to medium low; add butter. Add onions,...
Nana’s Banana Pudding
Using a mixer, mix together the 3 packages of pudding and the 5 cups of milk. Mix until thick (about 2 minutes). Add the sour cream and mix together. Stir in the Cool Whip. (I use the mixer for this part, too.) Line a large dish (I use a 9...
SLOW COOKER CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO RECIPE
8 oz freshly shredded parmesan cheese about 2 1/2 cups. Pat chicken breasts dry and season with salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of garlic powder. Heat olive oil over high heat and quickly sear chicken breasts on both sides. Add chicken breasts, sausage, heavy cream, chicken broth, butter, garlic cloves...
Good Ole Fashion Mac and Cheese
1) Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt and macaroni, and cook until al dente. 2) Drain and return to the pot. 3) Add in the butter and stir until the butter is melted. Set aside. 4) In a large bowl, mix together the evaporated milk,...
Southern-Style Deep-Fried Turkey
You haven’t had turkey until you’ve had our Cajun deep-fried turkey. So let’s talk about how to deep-fry a turkey; it’s easier than you think, and we’re with you every step of the way! We could go on and on about the benefits of deep-fried turkey… the skin is crispy and the meat is beyond juicy, it’s super flavorful and it frees up valuable oven space! Do we need to go on? Between the rub and the marinade, our Cajun fried turkey makes dry turkey a thing of the past. Trust us, you’re going to want to make this for Thanksgiving!
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0