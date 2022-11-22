Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parks Township police accuse credit union CEO with using check-kiting scheme to steal $72K
Parks Township police arrested the head of a credit union after auditors accused her of stealing nearly $72,000 by taking out fraudulent loans and reimbursing herself for unauthorized expenses. Anne Hannegan Cruz, 33, of the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue in North Apollo faces eight felony charges: five counts of...
ellwoodcity.org
Warren
Warren Charles Kenn, 85, of New Castle died November 25, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Melvin and Edith (Myers) Kenn and was born June 15, 1937, in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife, of 34 years, Barbara Kenn, two daughters; Deneen Pence and her husband Sam of New Castle, Lisa Kenn of New Castle, and one son; Carl Kenn and his wife Lorrie of Spring Hill, FL.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh mayor dismisses last 5 members of Art Commission, a move members call highly unusual
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey already had two vacancies to fill on the city's Art Commission. But instead, he's dismissing all five remaining members. They got the call not from the mayor or his office, but from Planning Commission staff. Mayor talks about Art Commission move: Watch the...
ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of November 28
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
977rocks.com
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigating Recent Scam
State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
12 properties set to be demolished in Westmoreland County, with sights set on many more
Leaders in Jeannette have ordered 12 properties to be demolished after the city determined them to be a threat to public safety. The 12 homes on the list plus eight already approved for demolition are all
ellwoodcity.org
Karen S. Knechtel, 63
Mrs. Karen S. Knechtel, 63, of Wampum passed away on Friday, November 25th, 2022 at her family homestead, following a long battle with muscular sclerosis. Karen was born on November 23rd, 1959 in Beaver County to the late Samuel R. and Mary R. (Sedgwick) Heaton Sr. She graduated from Beaver Falls with the class of 1977. She also graduated from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and from the Community College of Beaver County, where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing Certificate. She worked in senior care and was a dedicated nurse and nursing administrator. She belonged to the VFW post #8106 Auxiliary. Karen was a proud member of the Legend Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed taking trips with her husband, Moe and their friends. She had adventures across the United States, with her favorite being her trip to Maine. She cherished music and her family. A beautiful blend of clever and caring, she will be missed by all who knew her.
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
butlerradio.com
Two Motorists Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop in Butler Township
Two Allegheny County residents are facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred late last week in Butler Township. According to State Police, troopers conducted the stop on New Castle Road just before 4pm on Friday. During the stop, police say that they searched the vehicle and found a handgun...
1 person taken to hospital after train strikes car in Brackenridge
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a train struck a car in Brackenridge Friday night. According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 6th Avenue and Morgan Street at 10 p.m. for the incident. A Channel 11 News...
butlerradio.com
One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash
One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Log Splitter, Tools from Jackson Township Garage
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported theft of a log splitter and tools from a garage in Jackson Township. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, November 23, the incident occurred near Lake Creek Road, in Jackson Township, Venango County, around 2:31 p.m. on October 20.
Millvale apartment complex tenants removed from homes under new management
MILLVALE, Pa. — Tenants of a Millvale apartment complex said they knew that the old Chrismar sign would be coming down as new management came in, but what they didn’t know is that they too would be out. “It might be legal what they are doing, but it’s...
Gainey to replace all members of Pittsburgh Art Commission
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has dismissed all of the current members of the city’s Art Commission. Commission members, who are appointed by the mayor, serve their terms under the same timeframe as the mayor who appointed them, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Gainey. That means the commissioners...
wtae.com
Emergency responders called to rollover crash in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Multiple emergency responders were called to the scene of a rollover crash in New Kensington, Westmoreland County on Friday morning. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. on the 2300 block of Freeport Road. 911 dispatchers said no one was hurt. A photographer who...
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
Local officials put out warning against DUI ahead of Blackout Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving is also one of the deadliest days on the roads. “When you see the signs, DUI you can’t afford it,” said Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pre-Trial...
cranberryeagle.com
Election vote recount petitions denied
Six petitions from county voters seeking a court-ordered recount of the votes cast in Nov. 8 state and federal election races have been dismissed. All of the petitions contend that fraud or error was committed in the computation of votes or the marking of ballots, and wanted a recount. The...
