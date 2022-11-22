ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

ellwoodcity.org

Warren

Warren Charles Kenn, 85, of New Castle died November 25, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Melvin and Edith (Myers) Kenn and was born June 15, 1937, in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife, of 34 years, Barbara Kenn, two daughters; Deneen Pence and her husband Sam of New Castle, Lisa Kenn of New Castle, and one son; Carl Kenn and his wife Lorrie of Spring Hill, FL.
NEW CASTLE, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of November 28

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
977rocks.com

New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Recent Scam

State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
FORD CITY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Karen S. Knechtel, 63

Mrs. Karen S. Knechtel, 63, of Wampum passed away on Friday, November 25th, 2022 at her family homestead, following a long battle with muscular sclerosis. Karen was born on November 23rd, 1959 in Beaver County to the late Samuel R. and Mary R. (Sedgwick) Heaton Sr. She graduated from Beaver Falls with the class of 1977. She also graduated from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and from the Community College of Beaver County, where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing Certificate. She worked in senior care and was a dedicated nurse and nursing administrator. She belonged to the VFW post #8106 Auxiliary. Karen was a proud member of the Legend Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed taking trips with her husband, Moe and their friends. She had adventures across the United States, with her favorite being her trip to Maine. She cherished music and her family. A beautiful blend of clever and caring, she will be missed by all who knew her.
WAMPUM, PA
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash

One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
DARLINGTON, PA
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Election vote recount petitions denied

Six petitions from county voters seeking a court-ordered recount of the votes cast in Nov. 8 state and federal election races have been dismissed. All of the petitions contend that fraud or error was committed in the computation of votes or the marking of ballots, and wanted a recount. The...

