Mrs. Karen S. Knechtel, 63, of Wampum passed away on Friday, November 25th, 2022 at her family homestead, following a long battle with muscular sclerosis. Karen was born on November 23rd, 1959 in Beaver County to the late Samuel R. and Mary R. (Sedgwick) Heaton Sr. She graduated from Beaver Falls with the class of 1977. She also graduated from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and from the Community College of Beaver County, where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing Certificate. She worked in senior care and was a dedicated nurse and nursing administrator. She belonged to the VFW post #8106 Auxiliary. Karen was a proud member of the Legend Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed taking trips with her husband, Moe and their friends. She had adventures across the United States, with her favorite being her trip to Maine. She cherished music and her family. A beautiful blend of clever and caring, she will be missed by all who knew her.

WAMPUM, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO