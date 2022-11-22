CITY OF MURRIETA

NOTICE OF FIRE CODE TO BE ADOPTED BY REFERENCE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ordinance No. 584-22 was introduced on November 15, 2022, and scheduled for further consideration and adoption at the Regular City Council Meeting on December 6, 2022, at a public hearing at 6:00 PM., or a time soon thereafter at City Hall, 1 Town Square, Murrieta, CA 92562.

ORDINANCE NO. 584-22

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, ADOPTING THE CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE, 2022 EDITION, BASED ON THE 2021 INTERNATIONAL FIRE CODE INCLUDING LOCAL AMENDMENTS AND ADDITIONS

The ordinance being considered includes the adoption of the 2022 California Fire Code with local amendments as necessary to continue providing the community with the most up to date safety standards. These amendments are similar in nature to the existing amendments to the current fire code with no substantial additions. The local amendments re-adopt regulations previously approved in prior years, or cover new requirements generally addressing the following topics:

Fees, fine amounts, and administrative procedures;

Definitions;

Modifications to standards for outdoor fireplaces and similar devices;

Requirements for Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs);

Standards for fire access roads;

Fire sprinkler standards; and

Fire alarms and smoke detectors

The City introduced the Ordinance at the November 15, 2022, Regular City Council meeting with the following vote:

Ayes: White, Stone, Warren, DeForest

Noes: None

Absent: Ingram

The proposed ordinance may be reviewed at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall Monday – Thursday from 7:30 - 5:00 p.m. and alternate Fridays from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. or by emailing [email protected]

.

/s/

Cristal McDonald, City Clerk

Dated: November 16, 2022

Published: November 22, 2022 and November 29, 2022