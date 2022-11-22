ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open

England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports

Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after Felix Auger-Aliassime inspires win over Italy

Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga. Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world number 18.
SkySports

Mayo's Oisin Mullin moving to Australian Rules side Geelong Cats

It has been confirmed that Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin is moving to AFL side Geelong Cats. It had been mooted 12 months ago that the two-time Young Footballer of the Year was switching to Australian Rules, but he eventually remained in Ireland. However, it has now been confirmed that...
SkySports

Japan Cup: Ryan Moore at his very best to steer Vela Azul to victory in Tokyo Grade One

Ryan Moore was at his brilliant best as he defied traffic problems aboard Vela Azul to win the Japan Cup for a second time in Tokyo. The 7/2 third-favorite found himself in an impossible position with two furlongs to run, but Moore conjured up a bit of magic aboard the five-year-old to weave his way to the front. And his mount was more than up for the challenge once finding daylight storming clear of the Cristian Demuro-ridden favourite Shahryar in the closing stages.
SkySports

World Cup | One To Watch | Lionel Messi

Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day seven is PSG and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi.
SkySports

Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports

Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star

She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
SkySports

Open de Espana: Amateur teenager Cayetana Fernandez leading the way at midway point

Spanish amateur Cayetana Fernandez leads the way at the midway point of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España after a second round of 65. A run of birdies on holes four, five and six, plus five more later into her round gave her some real control heading into the weekend, sitting on 11-under-par.
SkySports

Birmingham City Women boss Darren Carter vows to continue rewarding young talent after Layla Banaras, 16, called up

Birmingham City Women manager Darren Carter says 16-year-old Layla Banaras has "stepped it up another level" and is firmly part of his plans. Banaras has spent half her life playing at Birmingham City, and became the latest player off the Blues academy conveyor belt to step up and join the first-team squad when she made the bench for last weekend's impressive 1-0 Championship win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

