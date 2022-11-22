Read full article on original website
SkySports
Tiger Woods to play in the PNC Championship with his son, live on Sky Sports in December
Tiger Woods will team up with son Charlie to play at the PNC Championship next month, tournament organisers have confirmed. Team Woods will make their third consecutive appearance in the 36-hole scramble event at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from December 17-18, where major champions and winners of The Players compete alongside a family member.
SkySports
Australian PGA Championship: Cameron Smith closes gap on leader Jason Scrivener after two rounds at Royal Queensland
Cameron Smith closed the gap on Jason Scrivener at the top of the leaderboard on the second day of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland. Smith birdied his final hole on Friday to move to within one shot of the lead after two rounds of the tournament. The two-time...
SkySports
DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open
England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports
Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after Felix Auger-Aliassime inspires win over Italy
Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga. Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world number 18.
SkySports
Mayo's Oisin Mullin moving to Australian Rules side Geelong Cats
It has been confirmed that Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin is moving to AFL side Geelong Cats. It had been mooted 12 months ago that the two-time Young Footballer of the Year was switching to Australian Rules, but he eventually remained in Ireland. However, it has now been confirmed that...
SkySports
Japan Cup: Ryan Moore at his very best to steer Vela Azul to victory in Tokyo Grade One
Ryan Moore was at his brilliant best as he defied traffic problems aboard Vela Azul to win the Japan Cup for a second time in Tokyo. The 7/2 third-favorite found himself in an impossible position with two furlongs to run, but Moore conjured up a bit of magic aboard the five-year-old to weave his way to the front. And his mount was more than up for the challenge once finding daylight storming clear of the Cristian Demuro-ridden favourite Shahryar in the closing stages.
SkySports
Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Constitution Hill produces 'freak' victory at Newcastle to kickstart Champion Hurdle dream
Constitution Hill proved himself to be 'freakishly' good as he sauntered to Grade One glory in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday. The five-year-old is unbeaten under rules and was a 1/4 chance going into the Grade One, odds that did not look unfounded as he made all of the running and jumped with complete fluency.
SkySports
Hassan Azim dreams of becoming world champion alongside brother Adam: 'He's moving faster than me now, and that's fine'
While his younger brother is headlining Sunday afternoon’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill live on Sky Sports, Hassan Azim is on the undercard and content to move through his career at his own pace. He is however determined, eventually, for both him and his brother Adam Azim to reach the top...
SkySports
Joburg Open: Rookie Dan Bradbury secures stunning wire-to-wire win on DP World Tour | 'It's life changing'
Bradbury, who turned professional in July, went into the final round with a slender one-shot lead but held his nerve to win by three shots overall, despite a bogey on the 18th hole at the Houghton Golf Club. With his mother watching on, the 23-year-old hit three birdies on the...
SkySports
Adam Azim takes to the scales for Rylan Charlton clash: 'I will get that victory. I will win it in style'
Adam Azim is stepping up both in headlining tomorrow’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill and when it comes to facing Rylan Charlton, the hardest opponent he's come up against so far in his young career. Before their clash on Sunday the two fighters took to the scales at Alexandra Palace. With...
SkySports
World Cup | One To Watch | Lionel Messi
Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day seven is PSG and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi.
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star
She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
SkySports
Open de Espana: Amateur teenager Cayetana Fernandez leading the way at midway point
Spanish amateur Cayetana Fernandez leads the way at the midway point of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España after a second round of 65. A run of birdies on holes four, five and six, plus five more later into her round gave her some real control heading into the weekend, sitting on 11-under-par.
SkySports
Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton, Lerrone Richards vs Zak Chelli, Mikael Lawal vs David Jamieson: What time are they in the ring on Sunday? How can I watch?
Adam Azim will face a key test when he takes on Rylan Charlton in the headline bout on the BOXXER: Breakthrough card this Sunday afternoon. The television broadcast will start at 3pm on Sunday (November 27). It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Showcase.
SkySports
Ben Stokes wants Jofra Archer 'fit and ready' for The Ashes | Rehan Ahmed a 'very rare talent'
Ben Stokes has welcomed the return of Jofra Archer and hopes to see him fully recovered for The Ashes series next summer. A sequence of injuries has kept Archer out of competitive cricket since last March but he played for the England Lions this week against England in Abu Dhabi.
SkySports
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
SkySports
Birmingham City Women boss Darren Carter vows to continue rewarding young talent after Layla Banaras, 16, called up
Birmingham City Women manager Darren Carter says 16-year-old Layla Banaras has "stepped it up another level" and is firmly part of his plans. Banaras has spent half her life playing at Birmingham City, and became the latest player off the Blues academy conveyor belt to step up and join the first-team squad when she made the bench for last weekend's impressive 1-0 Championship win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
SkySports
Harry Maguire stands tall for England as youthful USA earn stripes - World Cup hits and misses
Here is where the Harry Maguire debate should end. How many more good performances for England does he have to produce to convince fans he should one of the first names on the teamsheet?. The centre-back was by far and away England's most efficient, committed and reliable player as the...
SkySports
Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton: Watch live stream of the undercard with Hassan Azim, Rhys Edwards and more
Watch the undercard live ahead of the showdown between Adam Azim and Rylan Charlton on Sunday. The action gets under way from 12.45pm, featuring Hassan Azim, Rhys Edwards and more. The television broadcast will start at 3pm and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena and...
