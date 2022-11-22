Today's Wordle answer and hint for Tuesday, November 22

There's a fresh clue for the November 22 (521) Wordle waiting just below, alongside a wide range of tips, tricks and guides to help make your puzzle gaming go as smoothly as possible. And if you're in a hurry or one guess away from disaster, you'll find the answer to today's Wordle here too.

Here's to a happy second-guess win. My opener gave me a really helpful "shape" to go on, everything confirmed or cast aside in such a way that meant certain letters just had to go in specific spots, even though I hadn't come close to exhausting every possibility.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, November 22

There are many ways to use today's Wordle answer, but you're most likely to see it used when describing something that's the most important, best, relevant, or main thing. This can be anything from choice cuts of meat to the best period of someone's life. This word is also used in maths for any numbers only evenly divisible by themselves or 1.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 521 answer?

Let's make sure you win. The answer to the November 22 (521) Wordle is PRIME .

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 21: AXIOM

AXIOM November 20: BRAVE

BRAVE November 19: AVERT

AVERT November 18: GLYPH

GLYPH November 17: THERE

THERE November 16: BAKER

BAKER November 15: SNARL

SNARL November 14: MAPLE

MAPLE November 13: INANE

INANE November 12: VALET

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.