Grab A Bargain On The Most Fashionable, Coolest Puma Golf Shoes Out Right Now

By Ed Carruthers
 5 days ago

Puma GS-Fast Golf Shoes | 36% off at Amazon
Was £127.35 Now £81.14

Grab a big saving on these futuristic streetwear shoes from Puma that offer excellent comfort and grip on hard and soft ground. A versatile option that can be worn on the course and on the high-street, the GS-Fast shoes are an excellent sneaker that will help you stay cool while hitting low scores.

Read our full Puma GS-Fast Golf Shoes Review View Deal

Streetwear fashion is slowly making its way into golf and while purchasing clothing from some of the biggest streetwear vendors on the market can be a bit of a pricey business, Black Friday can seriously help you save a few pennies - see the best Black Friday golf deals here. One of the biggest discounts we've seen on golf shoes during the sale season is the enticing 36% saving on the brand new Puma GS-Fast Golf Shoes .

(Image credit: Future)

We were lucky to get our hands on a pair just after they launched earlier this year and were so impressed by the shoe, that we decided to award them 4.5 star rating. If you like to bring a bit of individuality and modern styling to the course, then these are the shoes for you. Boasting a street-like design that takes inspiration off some of the Puma running shoes of the 80s, the shoe oozes class. And while its thick sole design and nostalgic looks may not be to everyone's tastes, you can rest assured that these are by far one of the comfiest shoes I've had the pleasure of playing in.

(Image credit: Future)

The GS-Fast were also a dream to walk in. I felt like I was gliding round the course when I played in them. Their chunky sole provides most of the comfort, delivering a level of cushioning that you’ll only find in some of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market . The insole is padded with a heel cushion too which is a nice extra touch, giving you a spongey bounce off the deck. These shoes also feature a soft mesh internal lining, which comes in handy if you suffer from blisters.

(Image credit: Future)

The GS-Fast is also one of the easiest golf shoes to clean. After a muddy, wet round the shoe can be wiped down quickly and easily with a towel, thanks to its microfibre leather upper and TPU skin. The last thing to note is that these are a very grippy pair of spikeless golf shoes , even though they may not look it. The soles of the shoes provide great traction on wet and muddy ground but are also pretty wide, meaning they can cover a lot of turf and help players really rip through their golf shot.

Having now worn them for over several rounds, gaining many compliments from other players on the course, I can safely say these are a fantastic pair of waterproof golf sneakers that can be worn both to your local club and in your daily life. So don't hold back! Grab yourself a cheap pair during this year's Black Friday Sales. If they're not to your tastes, then check out some of the other shoes on offer during Black Friday!

