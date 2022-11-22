The Trump family may not be especially pleased with the 2022 midterm election results, but they found reason to be joyful over the weekend. Donald Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club on November 12 (via People). Hurricane Nicole got in the way of the pre-wedding festivities, forcing staff to evacuate the club in advance of the welcome dinner, per Page Six. But to the relief of all, the storm cleared out in time to allow for guests to arrive, for the rehearsal to go off without a hitch, and, most importantly, to allow the bride to fully enjoy her big day.

13 DAYS AGO