Confirmed: Alessandro Michele Is Officially Exiting Gucci as Creative Director
Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci since 2015, is set to leave the company, marking the end of an era for Italy’s most prominent fashion brand. Since stepping into the shoes as creative director, Michele has been a meticulous styling pioneer. The well-established brand signatures of streetwear-inspired merchandising and quirky, gender-fluid styling represent just a tiny fraction of Michele’s contributions.
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
Andrej Kramaric strikes twice as Croatia fight back in style to send Canada out
Alphonso Davies needed only 68 seconds to write his name into history as Canada’s first goalscorer at a men’s World Cup. But a dream opening spiralled rapidly into a nightmare when the fastest goal of the tournament so far was cancelled out by Andrej Kramaric (twice), Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer, whose clinical ripostes vaulted Croatia to the top of Group F alongside surprise package Morocco and sent Canada crashing out of their second ever World Cup, nearly four decades after their mostly forgettable debut.
12 workwear brands to shop this winter
Whether you’re back at the office—or just tired of wearing the same old sweats at home—your workwear lineup could probably use a refresh. While curbing fast fashion in mind, here are several sustainable apparel and accessories brands with quality products and quality production methods to consider for investment pieces that will last you longer than a few seasons.
Kate Moss Commands Attention in Sheer Hooded Dress & Chunky Boots at WSJ Innovator Awards 2022
The 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards, held yesterday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, brought together the best of the best from every industry yesterday night. The awards were meant to honor people like Kate Moss for her efforts as one of the very first supermodels. A fashion icon and certainly a trailblazer in the industry, Moss did what she does best and style a bold outfit. The star modeled an olive green Saint Laurent dress with chunky platform boots. Mirroring the stylings of Grace Jones, Moss’ floor-length dress was see-through. The Cosmoss owner paired it with black undergarments. The...
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Looks in Street Style
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to today. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces from A$AP Rocky and Rihanna to IU in their best Gucci looks.
Roland Partners with Roland Lifestyle and Ageless Galaxy for an Exclusive Clothing Collection
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- Roland, the world’s most iconic electronic musical instrument brand, is partnering with Roland Lifestyle to release a limited apparel collaboration through Ageless Galaxy (AGLXY). With this collection, Ageless Galaxy and Roland pay tribute to iconic instruments, such as the TR-808, JD-08, and JX-08 that have shaped the music industry into what it is today — bringing timeless classics into the modern era to create a legacy that influences generations beyond time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005006/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Loro Piana Rewards Finest Merino Wool in The World
MILAN – The Loro Piana Record Bale event, rewarding the finest merino wool in the world, returned here Thursday evening IRL after two years for its 23rd edition. Loro Piana chief executive officer Damien Bertrand, who joined the company from Christian Dior Couture last year, said during the dinner event held at Milan’s Poldi Pezzoli museum that the wool is “not just a gift of nature, it is the hard work of great people, crazy like us at Loro Piana,” he quipped, “and their passion and true belief in innovation and in power to change things and improve them day after...
What Does the Sudden Closure of Raf Simons Mean for Fashion Now?
Quitting the stage at the top of your game is a move that becomes legends well. Few in any sphere—rockstars, politicians, business people, or fashion—ever have the guts to do that. It’s a first thought that reverberates with the very recent memory of seeing Raf Simons dive from his bar-runway into an adulating crowd of fans at his warehouse rave-show in London on October 13.
Ruminating over a caesar salad, Glenn Martens described this Diesel collection as “for everyone.” He continued, “Because Diesel is not a luxury brand, and this is important to remember. This means that our pre-collections—unlike say Louis Vuitton or Balanciaga who speak in ‘pre’ to the same customer as [the] main line—are for a different audience than our shows, although there is some overlap. Our shows are more for people in the fashion industry, while with our pre-collections we try to speak to everyone; my brother, my mother, teenagers in high schools… everyone. So it is a very different exercise for me.”
Get The Coveted Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Knotted Clutch Alternative For Less Than $50 On Amazon!
Celebs have long been fans of the luxe Italian brand Bottega Veneta line of bags. And you can score an awesome one inspired by the designer origin right now on Amazon for less than $50!
Street Stylers Love Raf Simons
Raf Simons is shuttering his namesake brand after 27 years, but his designs will forever live on in street style. His signature pop culture-and youth-oriented designs, which include oversized knits, school-inspired lab coats, and screen-printed tees, have been worn by celebrities, editors, and stylists alike. Scroll through to see the best Raf Simons street style looks in Vogue below.
Alessandro Michele Leaves Gucci After Seven-Plus Blockbuster Years
Alessandro Michele, who defined an era of menswear at the helm of Gucci, is out. “There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have,” the designer said in a statement released by Gucci parent company Kering. “Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion.”
Harlem’s Fashion Row Launches HFR&Co., a New Designer Directory Supporting Black and Latinx Designers
Brandice Daniel is a dreamer. Since she founded Harlem’s Fashion Row in 2007, her goal has been bridging the gap between Black designers and the retail market. “For the last 15 years, we’ve said to people that black designers represent less than 1% of the designers sold in major retailers,” said Daniel. “But we have never given people a way to then shop these Black brands on the HFR platform.” Now that’s all changed with the official launch of HFR&Co., Harlem’s Fashion Row’s online shopping directory.
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Sybilla’s Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion
LONDON — The Sala Canal de Isabel II, an exhibition hall in Madrid, Spain, that resembles a lighthouse from the outside, is shining a spotlight on the work of native fashion designer Sybilla, who rose to fame in the ’80s with minimal avant-garde designs. The retrospective, titled “The Invisible Thread,” is the designer’s largest exhibition to date, running until Jan. 15, and curated by her friend Laura Cerrato Mera.More from WWDPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals It will include more than 80 pieces...
Rossignol Introduces World’s Most Recyclable Ski Yet
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Right on cue for Earth Day, Rossignol unveiled its most recyclable ski to date: The Essential, a versatile carving ski made with the fewest—and the most amount of fully recyclable—materials possible.
UPDATE 1-European fur imports, production falling out of fashion
Drop in EU fur imports, production between 2011 and 2021. Fashion looks to attract environmentally-conscious shoppers. Animal organisation calls for ban on fur farms, products. (Adds comments from International Fur Federation) By Juliette Portala. Nov 25 (Reuters) - The value of imports for fur clothing, accessories and other items in...
Dolce & Gabbana x Mytheresa release exclusive skiwear collection
Mytheresa, the luxury online retailer, has collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana for its seventh exclusive collection for women. "Nobody does opulent romance quite like Dolce&Gabbana", wrote Mytheresa. The collection includes technical tops and trousers as well as accessories including hats, gloves, snowboards, skis, printed helmets, trekking boots, belt bags, backpacks, and goggles – all sporting the iconic Dolce & Gabbana logo. Prices range from £235 wool headbands to £4,250 skis.
