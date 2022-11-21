Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
thevalleyledger.com
The Lehigh Valley Named to U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Places to Retire
This year, the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area ranked 9 out of 150 places. November 22, 2022 – U.S. News & World Report has named the Lehigh Valley one of the 2022-23 Best Places to Retire. The Lehigh Valley ranked #9 in the general rankings. “The Lehigh Valley is a special...
homenewspa.com
Northampton School Board welcomes new NCC president, approves resignation of business administrator
The Northampton School Board met Monday, November 14 to welcome the new Northampton Community College president, to update residents about the Comprehensive Plan and rescheduling of the Act 34 Hearing, and to discuss agenda items. During the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michelle Schoeneberger updated residents on the Comprehensive Plan, which...
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: 2022 Easton Area High School Annual Bonfire
The traditional bonfire, built by Easton Area High School students, will be lit on Wednesday night. Fights shut down annual pre-game bonfire at Easton HS. A teen girl was taken to a hospital after being left unconscious by one of the fights, the police said.
The stories behind the Lehigh Valley’s 3 biggest holiday symbols
This is an updated version of a story that first published in 2019. The holidays in the Lehigh Valley: The Peace Candle goes up in Easton, a tree appears on the PPL Building in Allentown, and the star over Bethlehem continues to shine.
bctv.org
Christmas on the Mountain Becomes #1 in the USA
Now in its 31st year the Hillside Playground has been transformed (located on North 14th street in the city of Reading) into a Christmas Wonderland. It has become affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain”. This free to enter and free to park display, now with over 5 million led lights/Pixels, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations, has undergone a major overhaul for 2022. A refurbished classic light show set to your Favorite classic and modern holiday music, All New Character experiences complete with many new habitats, A ridiculous second 4K immersive light show that sets a completely new standard are just a few of the things you can expect for this season.
buckscountyherald.com
First National Bank supports New Hope-Solebury’s stadium
The New Hope-Solebury School District’s stadium capital campaign continues to progress with support from committed individuals and businesses in the local community. Most recently, First National Bank and Trust Company donated $25,000 toward the project, which will build the school district’s first-ever stadium complex, including a press box, fieldhouse, concession stand, fully accessible restrooms and a pavilion.
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
Bethlehem Area School District hires ex-judge to conduct internal investigation
The Bethlehem Area School Board voted Monday night to hire an ex-Northampton County judge to conduct an unspecified internal investigation. A letter attached to the school board agenda Monday spells out the financial details for hiring Emil Giordano but doesn’t say what Giordano will investigate within the school district.
What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.
Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed. “For a...
buckscountyherald.com
School board should reconsider lawyer
A front page article in the Nov. 17 Herald reported a decision by the Central Bucks School District to engage the law firm of Duane Morris LLP, and specifically Philadelphia partner Bill McSwain, to investigate complaints of discrimination made by CBSD students. The complaints allege discrimination based on LGBTQ status.
WFMZ-TV Online
Evergreen Village manufactured-home park in Upper Mount Bethel sold to residents for $12M
Evergreen Village, a manufactured-home community in Upper Mount Bethel Township, has been sold for $12 million. The buyers are not out-of-area investors or developers. In this case, the people who live at Evergreen are now the owners, assisted by a not-for-profit group known as ROC USA. The ROC stands for "resident owned community."
About 100 Easton Area families with kids are homeless. Here’s how to help.
They have kids. They have jobs. And despite their best efforts, dozens of parents in the Easton Area School District don’t have a place to live. By November, 110 families with kids in the Easton Area School District had been homeless at some point during this school year, according to Supervisor of Student and Community Services Jessica Milton. Many were evicted and couldn’t find somewhere affordable to move in, she said.
LehighValleyLive.com
Lehigh Valley apartments getting pricier, but still a bargain for big-city dwellers
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steels stories here.
buckscountyherald.com
Untold Tales presented for Community Relief Fund
From a resident’s role in a sensational 1878 murder trial to a man with a mysterious past, learn about Perkasie’s untold history from its Victorian days through the 1930s at a special charity event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Join the Pennridge Community Relief Fund, Rams Pint...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Yocco's Celebrates 100 Years
The vast majority of the Lehigh Valley’s current populace has never known a time when quieting a hunger pang with a Yocco’s hot dog was not an option. It’s been 100 years since founder Theodore Iacocca served up his first hot dog (grilled to well-done perfection, never boiled or steamed) in center city Allentown. To put that in perspective, when that very first Yocco’s hot dog was being gobbled up in 1922, television had not yet been invented, Warren G. Harding was in the White House and a gallon of milk cost about 35 cents. And consider all that’s happened since then: wars, recessions, triumphs, tragedies and advancements in science and technology that keep the world moving along at a frenetic pace. So perhaps it’s comforting that the Yocco’s of today takes pride in keeping the Yocco’s experience as close to Theodore’s original vision as possible.
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
Easton offers up $50,000 to Lehigh Valley artists to build statue downtown
The City of Easton is offering up to $50,000 to any artist who can accurately depict the city’s culture, history and eternal renaissance with a monument, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Tuesday during a press briefing. Artists and artistic teams from across the Lehigh Valley are encouraged to submit...
sauconsource.com
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus Breaks Ground for Women & Babies Pavilion
The ceremonial scoop-and-scatter of shovelfuls of soil by officials at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus earlier this week marked the start of construction of the hospital’s new Women & Babies Pavilion, which will increase the community’s access to high-quality birthing, post-partum and newborn services, including neonatal intensive care.
This Bucks County Museum Will Be Breaking Ground on Their New Permanent Home This Week
The historic farmhouse will be the new permeant location of the museum.Photo byThe African American Museum of Bucks County. One of Bucks County’s most popular museums will be breaking ground on their new home in a historic local building this week.
