ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewspa.com

Northampton School Board welcomes new NCC president, approves resignation of business administrator

The Northampton School Board met Monday, November 14 to welcome the new Northampton Community College president, to update residents about the Comprehensive Plan and rescheduling of the Act 34 Hearing, and to discuss agenda items. During the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michelle Schoeneberger updated residents on the Comprehensive Plan, which...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: 2022 Easton Area High School Annual Bonfire

The traditional bonfire, built by Easton Area High School students, will be lit on Wednesday night. Fights shut down annual pre-game bonfire at Easton HS. A teen girl was taken to a hospital after being left unconscious by one of the fights, the police said.
EASTON, PA
bctv.org

Christmas on the Mountain Becomes #1 in the USA

Now in its 31st year the Hillside Playground has been transformed (located on North 14th street in the city of Reading) into a Christmas Wonderland. It has become affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain”. This free to enter and free to park display, now with over 5 million led lights/Pixels, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations, has undergone a major overhaul for 2022. A refurbished classic light show set to your Favorite classic and modern holiday music, All New Character experiences complete with many new habitats, A ridiculous second 4K immersive light show that sets a completely new standard are just a few of the things you can expect for this season.
READING, PA
buckscountyherald.com

First National Bank supports New Hope-Solebury’s stadium

The New Hope-Solebury School District’s stadium capital campaign continues to progress with support from committed individuals and businesses in the local community. Most recently, First National Bank and Trust Company donated $25,000 toward the project, which will build the school district’s first-ever stadium complex, including a press box, fieldhouse, concession stand, fully accessible restrooms and a pavilion.
NEW HOPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
SHENANDOAH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.

Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

School board should reconsider lawyer

A front page article in the Nov. 17 Herald reported a decision by the Central Bucks School District to engage the law firm of Duane Morris LLP, and specifically Philadelphia partner Bill McSwain, to investigate complaints of discrimination made by CBSD students. The complaints allege discrimination based on LGBTQ status.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

About 100 Easton Area families with kids are homeless. Here’s how to help.

They have kids. They have jobs. And despite their best efforts, dozens of parents in the Easton Area School District don’t have a place to live. By November, 110 families with kids in the Easton Area School District had been homeless at some point during this school year, according to Supervisor of Student and Community Services Jessica Milton. Many were evicted and couldn’t find somewhere affordable to move in, she said.
EASTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Untold Tales presented for Community Relief Fund

From a resident’s role in a sensational 1878 murder trial to a man with a mysterious past, learn about Perkasie’s untold history from its Victorian days through the 1930s at a special charity event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Join the Pennridge Community Relief Fund, Rams Pint...
PERKASIE, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Yocco's Celebrates 100 Years

The vast majority of the Lehigh Valley’s current populace has never known a time when quieting a hunger pang with a Yocco’s hot dog was not an option. It’s been 100 years since founder Theodore Iacocca served up his first hot dog (grilled to well-done perfection, never boiled or steamed) in center city Allentown. To put that in perspective, when that very first Yocco’s hot dog was being gobbled up in 1922, television had not yet been invented, Warren G. Harding was in the White House and a gallon of milk cost about 35 cents. And consider all that’s happened since then: wars, recessions, triumphs, tragedies and advancements in science and technology that keep the world moving along at a frenetic pace. So perhaps it’s comforting that the Yocco’s of today takes pride in keeping the Yocco’s experience as close to Theodore’s original vision as possible.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

St. Luke’s Allentown Campus Breaks Ground for Women & Babies Pavilion

The ceremonial scoop-and-scatter of shovelfuls of soil by officials at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus earlier this week marked the start of construction of the hospital’s new Women & Babies Pavilion, which will increase the community’s access to high-quality birthing, post-partum and newborn services, including neonatal intensive care.
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy