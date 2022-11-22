ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newjerseymonitor.com

Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites

Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant for restoration work intended to prepare them for the nation’s upcoming semiquincentennial celebrations. The National Park Service gave the state Department of Environmental Protection funding to improve the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield and the Wallace House...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire

A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark teachers will get $1M in COVID backpay, union says

Newark Public Schools will have to reinstate sick days and repay its teachers and aides who had to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The decision affects 800 people who will be reimbursed approximately $1 million in sick days and pay, the Newark Teachers Union estimated.
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M

Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Mercer County

A $50,000 Powerball winner was sold in New Jersey. The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing was bought at the Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road Lawrenceville in Mercer County. The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 31, 39, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 25....
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

