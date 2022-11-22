Read full article on original website
All of N.J.’s adult legal weed stores are run by big corporations. That has to change, many say.
With the last big company-owned dispensary selling adult recreational marijuana in New Jersey this year up and running in Fort Lee, smaller operators like Salvatore Piazza contend the state must now focus on helping folks like himself, the so-called little guys trying to enter the nascent cannabis industry. “It’s embarrassing...
Mayor Signs Executive Order after Council Votes Down Budget on Deadline
Gusciora Administration calls emergency meeting Friday for last chance passage November 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Facing a November 25 deadline…
Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites
Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant for restoration work intended to prepare them for the nation’s upcoming semiquincentennial celebrations. The National Park Service gave the state Department of Environmental Protection funding to improve the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield and the Wallace House...
Real estate developer and attorney both admit to multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme
NEW JERSEY – A Somerset County real estate developer and a Morris County attorney each admitted Wednesday to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung Borough...
Another Price Increase For New York City Commuters Coming From New Jersey
I know you are sick and tired of these price increase announcements but I'd rather give you all the information rather versus you finding out the hard way. If you work remotely, this news will not apply to you. If you are one of those city commuters, buckle up. According...
2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire
A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
Residents of N.J. town protest planned warehouse complex that would be 2/3 the size of American Dream mall
When Alyssa Marcella and her husband Dan were looking to relocate to New Jersey from Syracuse, New York, the bucolic landscape of Mullica Hill in Gloucester County felt like a perfect fit. In 2021, the couple and their three children moved to Casella Farms, a residential development of approximately 40...
Newark teachers will get $1M in COVID backpay, union says
Newark Public Schools will have to reinstate sick days and repay its teachers and aides who had to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The decision affects 800 people who will be reimbursed approximately $1 million in sick days and pay, the Newark Teachers Union estimated.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
No injuires following 2-vehicle crash and fire on Route 206 in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash and fire on Route 206 Thursday morning in Sussex County, according to a post on the Byram Twp Fire Department’s Facebook page. The crash was reported shortly after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of...
WATCH: At this N.J. farm, Christmas trees come in all colors
Editor’s note: A version of this story was originally published in 2016. You might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm is throwing a few extra colors into the mix. The White Township farm is again painting a portion of their live trees for...
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M
Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Mercer County
A $50,000 Powerball winner was sold in New Jersey. The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing was bought at the Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road Lawrenceville in Mercer County. The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 31, 39, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 25....
Is your power out in New Jersey? Here are some tools you need
The power going out when I was a kid meant it was time to play one game and one game only: the dark game. You start by turning off all the lights in the house; every single one. Every player gets their own flashlight and then begins a game that...
13 towns in NJ that transform into magical holiday attractions
If you just want to feel the holiday sprit and walk through a beautifully decorated town for Christmas, New Jersey has a great variety of places to visit. You don't have to travel to Manhattan or Philadelphia for an all-out holiday display. Towns in the Garden State have been stepping...
