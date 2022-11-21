Read full article on original website
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Have questions about Pennsylvania’s traffic laws and protocols?
More people travel this weekend than any other of the year. Families getting together for Thanksgiving make up the bulk of the travelers, but there’s college students coming home from school and in Pennsylvania – deer hunters on their way to camp for the start of the firearm deer season.
Drivers license & photo centers close
All driver license and photo centers across the state, including Harrisburg’s full-service center, will close Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver license and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Drivers License and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
Lane restrictions on interstates in Northumberland County
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 […]
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Traffic switch planned for Route 22 bridge project in Perry County: PennDOT
A contractor is expected to implement a long-term traffic switch at a project to replace the eastbound and westbound Route 22 bridges spanning Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County. On Nov. 29, both lanes of traffic on the newly constructed eastbound Route 22 bridge will be shifted to the...
Dauphin County officials not happy with state’s plans to hold onto former hospital property
With their hope of seeing 300 acres back on the property tax rolls seemingly dashed, Dauphin County officials are frustrated with the state’s plans to hold onto the former Harrisburg State Hospital property. County commissioners saw their hopes of the property becoming “the next hot development site” dashed and...
York residents react to Sheetz offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving Week
YORK, Pa. — Cars are lining up for gas across the Commonwealth today, preparing for upcoming holiday travel. The price of gas, however, is causing headaches among drivers. “This one is a gas guzzler," said Robert Peters, a resident of York. "I usually spend $60 to $70 a week on my car.”
Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town in Pennsylvania
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
susquehannastyle.com
Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley
Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change expanding into central Pa.
A new drive-thru car wash and oil change business is planned for the Carlisle area. Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change is planning to open at 1910 Trindle Road in Middlesex Township. The property is also located in North Middleton Township. The 4,248-square-foot drive-thru car wash location and a...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
abc27.com
Air Quality Action Day issued for part of Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday, Nov. 24. This includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The DEP has said that a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
Pennsylvania warns motorists to be on the lookout for snow squalls
While the record-breaking snowstorm that struck western New York this weekend has gotten so much attention, there were places in Pennsylvania where snow squalls made driving hazardous. A snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow that can result in up to two inches of snow in...
State officials announce new plan to redevelop Harrisburg State Hospital
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced a new plan for the future of the Department of General Services Annex, formerly known as the Harrisburg State Hospital. The history of the site goes back to 1851, when Pennsylvania’s first mental hospital was built there. At the time, it was called the Pennsylvania State Lunatic Hospital and Union Asylum for the Insane.
Police looking for ammunition owner
New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
Santa is Coming to the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes a special visitor to Festival of Trees—Santa Claus. Santa will be at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on Saturday, November 26, 11:30 AM-1:30 PM; Sunday, November 27, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM; and Friday, December 2, 5 PM to 7 PM. Come see Santa and snap holiday pictures. Enjoy cookies and 51 beautifully decorated trees and 18 stunning wreaths. As always, there is no fee for Festival of Trees.
