ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Drivers license & photo centers close

All driver license and photo centers across the state, including Harrisburg’s full-service center, will close Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver license and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Drivers License and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions on interstates in Northumberland County

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
susquehannastyle.com

Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley

Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
HERSHEY, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire

A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
abc27.com

Air Quality Action Day issued for part of Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday, Nov. 24. This includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The DEP has said that a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

State officials announce new plan to redevelop Harrisburg State Hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced a new plan for the future of the Department of General Services Annex, formerly known as the Harrisburg State Hospital. The history of the site goes back to 1851, when Pennsylvania’s first mental hospital was built there. At the time, it was called the Pennsylvania State Lunatic Hospital and Union Asylum for the Insane.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for ammunition owner

New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Santa is Coming to the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes a special visitor to Festival of Trees—Santa Claus. Santa will be at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on Saturday, November 26, 11:30 AM-1:30 PM; Sunday, November 27, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM; and Friday, December 2, 5 PM to 7 PM. Come see Santa and snap holiday pictures. Enjoy cookies and 51 beautifully decorated trees and 18 stunning wreaths. As always, there is no fee for Festival of Trees.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy