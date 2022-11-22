Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after biting 2, injuring another inside San Francisco home, police say
San Francisco police responded to reports of a stabbing on Juanita Way off Portola Drive. Two victims with bite wounds were discovered, along with one victim with other injuries.
Antioch gas station cashier fatally shot; 2 linked suspects remain at large, police say
Several officers responded to the scene at a Chevron gas station and found the victim, a 36-year-old man, on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.
SF Bay Area ranks worst in US for package theft, report finds
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Package theft in the U.S. is rapidly increasing and three in four Americans have had a package stolen from the front of their home, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security website that has been releasing a package theft report yearly. According to the Package Theft Report published in early […]
EXCLUSIVE: $178K worth of camera equipment stolen in armed robbery at store near SF's Union Square
Surveillance from the area shows four individuals get out of a gray sedan around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday near Bush and Grant Streets. Images used in the police investigation show at least one suspect with a firearm entering the Leica store, which sells high-end camera equipment.
Petaluma police make 9 DUI arrests after officers forced to break up fights in large downtown bar crowd
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The night before Thanksgiving is dubbed “Blackout Wednesday,” which is known to be a time in millennial culture for old friends to get together in their hometown at a bar or nightclub. However, that night is infamously known for a number of drunk driving cases, and Wednesday night in Petaluma was […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Arrest Three in Connection With Drug Trafficking and Illegal Firearms
The Antioch Police Department announced that on Tuesday, its officers and Special Operations Unit detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Brentwood related to an ongoing drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession investigation. During the search, detectives located four semi-auto pistols (1 of which was...
Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
Contra Costa deputies investigate a pair of Bay Point Thanksgiving homicides
BAY POINT -- A 62-year-old Bay Point resident died and a suspect was in custody in a Thanksgiving morning homicide.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said deputies from the Muir Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mountain View Ave.Upon arrival, deputies located a shooting victim. They immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim eventually died of their injuries. The 62-year-old Bay Point resident's identity was not released pending notification of the next of kin. Donald Robbins, a 63-year-old Bay Point man, was detained at the scene. After questioning, Robbins was booked into the Martinez Detention...
Philly man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Sonoma County after drug deal turns violent
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Philadelphia man was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without parole for multiple counts of murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s announced in a press release. Robert Lee Randolph, 36, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Randolph murdered two […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn Public of Thefts, Car Break-Ins During Holiday Shopping
With the holidays, comes the expected increase in car break-ins, especially at malls and shopping centers. The holiday season kicked off with a parade inside San Jose’s Eastridge Mall Friday. With Santa as the grand marshal, the smiles were everywhere during the official tree lighting. While the holidays bring...
thesfnews.com
Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
Coast Guard responds to boat rescue on Alcatraz Island
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- A boat carrying two people collided against rocks and required rescue on Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
Suspect hijacks city bus in San Francisco, smashes into cars, video shows
A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking an articulated city bus in San Francisco on Friday night.
Purse snatchers arrested after taking purse with tracking device inside
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in San Mateo in relation to a string of crimes that included stealing a purse at a grocery store, according to a news release from San Mateo PD. Officers were initially called to the Safeway at 165 S. El Camino Real in response to a […]
18 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge. According to the officials, there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash.
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with San Carlos stabbing
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man. Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they […]
Chevron gas station employee killed during attempted robbery in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A Chevron gas station employee was killed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, according to Antioch Police Department. At around 2:05 a.m., APD received a call from an employee at the Chevron gas station convenience store that reported a person had been shot. Antioch police officers arrived on scene and […]
Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: Is Marin really saving the planet one leaf blower at a time?
At the risk of sounding like a lone wolf howling at shadows in Marin’s vast wilderness of virtue signalling, may I respectfully ask for a smidge of sanity to show we’re not as delusional as we sound when we claim to save the planet one gas-powered leaf blower at a time.
